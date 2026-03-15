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China, US Hold Economic, Trade Talks in Paris
(MENAFN) Delegations from China and the United States convened on Sunday morning to hold discussions on economic and trade matters, according to reports.
A spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Commerce said that the consultations are guided by key agreements reached during the meeting between the two countries’ heads of state in Busan, as well as through previous phone conversations. The discussions are expected to focus on economic and trade issues of mutual concern, with both sides seeking ways to strengthen cooperation while addressing ongoing trade challenges, as stated by reports.
The Chinese delegation is led by Vice Premier He Lifeng, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, who will participate in high-level talks to ensure alignment with national priorities and previously agreed frameworks, according to reports.
The talks come at a time of heightened attention on U.S.-China economic relations, as both sides aim to resolve trade frictions, enhance bilateral cooperation, and ensure stable economic engagement, as stated by reports.
A spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Commerce said that the consultations are guided by key agreements reached during the meeting between the two countries’ heads of state in Busan, as well as through previous phone conversations. The discussions are expected to focus on economic and trade issues of mutual concern, with both sides seeking ways to strengthen cooperation while addressing ongoing trade challenges, as stated by reports.
The Chinese delegation is led by Vice Premier He Lifeng, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, who will participate in high-level talks to ensure alignment with national priorities and previously agreed frameworks, according to reports.
The talks come at a time of heightened attention on U.S.-China economic relations, as both sides aim to resolve trade frictions, enhance bilateral cooperation, and ensure stable economic engagement, as stated by reports.
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