Sonam Wangchuk's Wife On Future Plans For Ladakh After His Release

Following the Ministry of Home Affairs' decision to revoke activist Sonam Wangchuk's detention under the National Security Act, his wife, Gitanjali Angmo, on Sunday said they will resume their long-standing work in education, developing Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL) into a great university, preserving glaciers, and empowering Ladakh.

A day earlier, the government decided to revoke the detention of Sonam Wangchuk with immediate effect by exercising the powers available under the National Security Act (NSA).

Future Plans for Ladakh

In an interview with ANI, Angmo said, "So it was advised that he was in a very different environment for 6 months, so there should be a proper master health check-up, and all vitals and all should be measured, which we will do. And then we will go to Ladakh. And we will start working towards what we have always worked for, education, making the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL) a great university, making glaciers last longer, and making Ladakh become an empowered place with all the safeguards. So, that is the future. And making India one of the greatest nations of the world."

'Triumph of Truth'

Angmo said that the revocation of detention reflects the triumph of truth, describing it as a moment that has awakened the country and offered lessons for individuals to improve themselves and their work. "I have always said that India's motto, which has been taken from our Upanishads, Satyamev Jayate, is not just a slogan; it is a reality. So finally, Satyamev Jayate Hua Hai, Satya Ki Jeet Hua Hai (Truth alone has triumphed, the victory of truth has prevailed)," she said. "And the country did awaken to all the good and the bad that is going on in this country. And it was really an eye-opener for a lot of people. And it must have taught everyone something that we can use in our sphere, in our work, in our life, to make ourselves a better individual," she said.

Renewed Vigour and Dedication

Angmo said that after so long, they met freely for the first time, and that he is ready to continue his work for the nation with renewed energy and dedication. "For the first time, we could meet without looking at the time, that 60 minutes will get over. And it was without having a police officer sitting next to you, hearing all that you are speaking. So it was freedom of, you know, experiencing freedom for both of us. Even though I was out, I was not free. And he was also inside. He was happy that he could continue the work with renewed insights, renewed understanding of everything. The message was not particularly like that, but the motive to continue to work for the nation with renewed vigour and enthusiasm. And the fact that what he had said, that if people go inside me, their conscience will awaken," Angmo said. (ANI)

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