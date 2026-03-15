Former Pakistan Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed Announces Retirement From Cricket

Former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed announced his retirement from international cricket, bringing an end to a distinguished career spanning around two decades on Sunday.

A Distinguished Career in Numbers

Sarfaraz featured in all three formats for Pakistan, which includes 54 Tests, 117 ODIs and 61 T20Is. He slammed 6,164 runs across all three formats, including six centuries and 35 fifties under his belt.

Behind the stumps, he had 315 catches, while he had 56 stumpings to his name as well, as per the Pakistan Cricket Board website.

A Captain's Legacy

Sarfaraz captained Pakistan in 100 international matches across formats (50 ODIs, 37 T20Is, 13 Tests) and led the side to the No.1 ranking in T20I cricket. During his captaincy, Pakistan achieved a world-record streak of 11 consecutive T20I series victories and recorded six clean sweeps, which include against West Indies (2016 and 2018), Sri Lanka (2017), Australia (2018), New Zealand (2018) and Scotland (2018).

Historic ICC Triumphs

Sarfaraz led Pakistan to a historic triumph in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, beating arch-rivals India by 180 runs in the final at the Oval in England. With that victory, Sarfaraz became the first Pakistan captain to win the Champions Trophy and the only captain to date to win ICC titles at both junior and senior levels, having earlier led Pakistan to win in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup in 2006 in Sri Lanka, beating India by 38 runs.

Sarfaraz, who played his first international match (ODI) in 2007, made his last international appearance in an international match (Test) against Australia in Perth in 2023.

'Greatest Honour of My Life': Sarfaraz Ahmed

"It has been the greatest honour of my life to represent Pakistan. From leading the U19 team to a world title in 2006 to lifting the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017, every moment in Pakistan colours has been special. I am grateful to my teammates, coaches, family and the fans for their unwavering support throughout my career. Captaining Pakistan across all formats was a dream come true. I always tried to play fearless cricket and build a united team. Seeing players like Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali and others grow into match-winners during my captaincy is one of my proudest achievements. I would like to thank the Pakistan Cricket Board for the trust they placed in me over the years. Pakistan cricket has always been very close to my heart, and I will continue to support the game in every possible way," Sarfaraz Ahmed said. (ANI)

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