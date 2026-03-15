Mayawati Pays Tribute To BSP Founder Kanshi Ram On Birth Anniversary

Mayawati Pays Tribute to BSP Founder

Bahujan Samaj Party Chief Mayawati on Sunday paid floral tributes to the party founder Kanshi Ram on his birth anniversary in Lucknow. In a post on X, Mayawati said that Kanshi Ram dedicated his entire life to the mission of taking forward the ideas and movement of the revered BR Ambedkar.

"On the occasion of the birth anniversary of the founder and architect of the Bahujan Samaj Party (B.S.P.), the revered Shri Kanshi Ram Ji, I, along with my leadership, offer a hundred salutations and boundless tributes of reverence from his followers across Uttar Pradesh and the entire country," the BSP chief said in a post on X.

Remembering Kanshi Ram's Legacy

Kanshi Ram, the founder of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), was born on March 15, 1934, in Punjab. He dedicated his life to uplifting the marginalised sections of society and empowering the Bahujan Samaj.

From an early age, Kanshi Ram displayed a deep sense of empathy and compassion towards the plight of oppressed communities. He recognised the inherent inequalities perpetuated by the caste system and resolved to challenge the status quo through organised political action.

In 1984, Kanshi Ram founded the Bahujan Samaj Party with the objective of uniting the Bahujan Samaj, comprising Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, and Religious Minorities, into a formidable political force.

He remained steadfast in his commitment to the cause of social transformation and economic emancipation. He tirelessly mobilised support among the Bahujan communities, inspiring millions to join the movement for equality and justice. (ANI)

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