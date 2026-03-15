YS Sharmila Slams TDP MP Putta Mahesh's Involvement In Moinabad Drug Party

Sharmila criticises TDP MP's alleged involvement in drug party

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Chief YS Sharmila Reddy on Sunday strongly criticised the involvement of Eluru TDP MP Putta Mahesh in the alleged drugs party at Moinabad. Sharmila said it is shameful that a sitting Member of Parliament was caught at a drug party.

While Parliament sessions are going on in Delhi, the MP was reportedly attending a party here and indulging in cocaine, she alleged. Sharmila questioned how a person holding a constitutional position could behave in such an irresponsible manner.

She also pointed out that the MP reportedly tested positive in the drug test and asked what action Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will take now. "What message is an MP giving to society by getting caught while consuming drugs? Is he encouraging the youth to use drugs?" she questioned.

Demands for removal and suspension

The Congress leader further asked what explanation the MP would give to the people of Eluru who elected him. She demanded that Putta Mahesh be immediately removed from the MP post and suspended from the party without delay.

She said if the government is truly serious about taking strict action against drugs, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu must act against the MP and prove his sincerity.

Details of the Moinabad farmhouse raid

The controversy erupted after a raid conducted by the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) team of the Telangana Police at the farmhouse of former BRS MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy in Moinabad in Rangareddy district. Police said that 11 people were taken into custody during the operation after receiving information about a party being held at the farmhouse without permission.

During the raid, officers reportedly heard gunfire and detained individuals present at the location. Drug tests conducted during the operation initially returned positive results for five people. After further blood sample tests, one more person tested positive, taking the total number of individuals who tested positive to six.

Among those who tested positive were TDP MP Putta Mahesh Kumar and former BRS MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy, officials said. Authorities also confirmed that a firearm was discharged during the raid and that a small quantity of a suspected narcotic substance was recovered from the premises. (ANI)

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