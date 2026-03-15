Orange Jordan Launches PASS Program To Support 130 Startups

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 15 (Petra) – Orange Jordan has launched the Private Sector Access to Support Startups (PASS) program to enhance the productivity, market access, and competitiveness of emerging businesses across the Kingdom.The initiative is part of the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ)-implemented project "Entrepreneurship for Sustainable Economic Development and Employment" (E4DE), in partnership with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship. The program is co-funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development and the European Union in Jordan.Running through October 2026, the PASS program aims to support 130 startups by strengthening their operational capacity and expanding sales opportunities through specialized training, skills development, and mentorship delivered by industry experts and established entrepreneurs.The initiative focuses on providing practical, market-oriented support tailored to the needs of startups at various stages of growth, enabling them to improve business performance and scalability.Through structured capacity-building activities and facilitated linkages with private sector entities of different sizes, the program seeks to integrate startups into relevant value chains and strengthen their market positioning. It also aims to enhance startups' readiness to collaborate with corporate partners, suppliers, and potential clients, contributing to the development of sustainable business models and long-term growth within the local entrepreneurial ecosystem.Orange Jordan said the program aligns with its strategy to support economic growth, empower local communities, and foster innovation by enabling youth and entrepreneurs to access opportunities that promote professional advancement and sustainable development.The company added that the initiative reflects its vision to strengthen Jordan's entrepreneurial ecosystem across the Kingdom's governorates and enable small and medium-sized enterprises to connect with private sector partners, thereby supporting economic development and fostering a more inclusive and sustainable business environment.