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US, Israeli Strikes Result in Civilian Death Toll in Iran
(MENAFN) At least 223 women and 202 children have died in US-Israeli assaults on Iran since February 28, the Iranian Health Ministry reported on Sunday.
The casualties reportedly included three pregnant women and 12 children younger than five years old, according to a statement published by a news agency.
The ministry also indicated that 41 children sustained injuries during the attacks.
The statement highlighted that these strikes have inflicted extensive damage on Iran’s medical infrastructure, affecting 153 healthcare facilities across the nation.
Tensions have intensified since February 28, when Israel and the United States launched coordinated attacks on Iran, resulting in approximately 1,200 fatalities, including the then-Supreme Leader "Ayatollah Ali Khamenei."
In response, Iran has conducted drone and missile operations targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states that host US military installations.
The casualties reportedly included three pregnant women and 12 children younger than five years old, according to a statement published by a news agency.
The ministry also indicated that 41 children sustained injuries during the attacks.
The statement highlighted that these strikes have inflicted extensive damage on Iran’s medical infrastructure, affecting 153 healthcare facilities across the nation.
Tensions have intensified since February 28, when Israel and the United States launched coordinated attacks on Iran, resulting in approximately 1,200 fatalities, including the then-Supreme Leader "Ayatollah Ali Khamenei."
In response, Iran has conducted drone and missile operations targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states that host US military installations.
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