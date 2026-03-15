403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Fires Erupt in Central Israel
(MENAFN) Fires ignited across multiple cities in central Israel after fragments from an Iranian missile strike landed in the region, media reports stated on Sunday.
According to a news agency, emergency responders were sent to Holon, Rishon Lezion, and Bnei Brak to manage the situation.
While the majority of the missiles were intercepted, debris reportedly fell in central Israel, as noted in the report.
Israel’s emergency medical service, Magen David Adom, posted on the US social media platform X that “initial reports indicated no injuries from the missile strike.”
Earlier in the day, the Israeli Defense Forces announced that they had identified additional missile launches from Iran, with defense mechanisms actively intercepting the incoming projectiles.
Tensions in the region have escalated since Israel and the US conducted a combined strike on Iran on February 28, which Iranian authorities claim has resulted in approximately 1,300 fatalities and over 10,000 injuries to date.
In response, Tehran carried out retaliatory attacks using drones and missiles, targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military bases.
According to a news agency, emergency responders were sent to Holon, Rishon Lezion, and Bnei Brak to manage the situation.
While the majority of the missiles were intercepted, debris reportedly fell in central Israel, as noted in the report.
Israel’s emergency medical service, Magen David Adom, posted on the US social media platform X that “initial reports indicated no injuries from the missile strike.”
Earlier in the day, the Israeli Defense Forces announced that they had identified additional missile launches from Iran, with defense mechanisms actively intercepting the incoming projectiles.
Tensions in the region have escalated since Israel and the US conducted a combined strike on Iran on February 28, which Iranian authorities claim has resulted in approximately 1,300 fatalities and over 10,000 injuries to date.
In response, Tehran carried out retaliatory attacks using drones and missiles, targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military bases.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment