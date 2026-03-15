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Belarusian Leader Congratulates Mojtaba Khamenei
(MENAFN) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko extended his congratulations to Mojtaba Khamenei on Monday following his appointment as Iran’s new supreme leader.
Mojtaba Khamenei was named as the successor to his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who tragically died alongside family members in a US-Israeli airstrike on Feb. 28.
A statement from the Belarusian presidency indicated that Lukashenko acknowledged Mojtaba Khamenei’s rise to leadership during an “exceptionally difficult time.” He expressed confidence that under the new leadership, Iran would continue safeguarding its independence, ensuring steady growth, preserving its spiritual legacy, and enhancing its influence on the global stage.
“This will be the best tribute to the memory of your parents, family and loved ones, as well as all Iranians who are now giving their lives in defense of the Fatherland,” Lukashenko remarked.
He also highlighted the Iranian people’s commitment to their traditions, their resilience amid challenges, and their pursuit of autonomous development, noting that these qualities command sincere admiration.
“We highly value our partnership with Tehran and attach great importance to further expanding contacts at all levels,” he added, emphasizing that Belarus and Iran have historically enjoyed robust and amicable relations founded on mutual respect and trust.
Mojtaba Khamenei was named as the successor to his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who tragically died alongside family members in a US-Israeli airstrike on Feb. 28.
A statement from the Belarusian presidency indicated that Lukashenko acknowledged Mojtaba Khamenei’s rise to leadership during an “exceptionally difficult time.” He expressed confidence that under the new leadership, Iran would continue safeguarding its independence, ensuring steady growth, preserving its spiritual legacy, and enhancing its influence on the global stage.
“This will be the best tribute to the memory of your parents, family and loved ones, as well as all Iranians who are now giving their lives in defense of the Fatherland,” Lukashenko remarked.
He also highlighted the Iranian people’s commitment to their traditions, their resilience amid challenges, and their pursuit of autonomous development, noting that these qualities command sincere admiration.
“We highly value our partnership with Tehran and attach great importance to further expanding contacts at all levels,” he added, emphasizing that Belarus and Iran have historically enjoyed robust and amicable relations founded on mutual respect and trust.
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