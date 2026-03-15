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UK MPs Introduce Bill Demanding Parliamentary Approval for Military Deployments
(MENAFN) A proposal mandating parliamentary consent for the overseas use of UK military installations or the dispatch of UK armed forces was introduced on Wednesday in the House of Commons.
Jeremy Corbyn, Member of Parliament for Islington North and leader of Your Party, unveiled the Military Action Bill. The legislation stipulates that MPs must authorize any deployment of UK troops and military assets, while also requiring lawmakers’ permission for foreign armed forces to utilize UK bases.
"The Prime Minister should follow in the footsteps of Spain and say: no way, absolutely not, we will not be involved in this illegal war in any way whatsoever," Corbyn wrote on US social media platform X.
The presentation of the bill marks the first initiative for a new left-leaning coalition within Parliament.
This coalition includes Green Party MPs Ellie Chowns and newly elected Hannah Spencer, in addition to the Independent Alliance of unaffiliated MPs and dissenting backbenchers from the governing Labour Party.
Under the proposed legislation, "parliamentary approval [would be required] for the deployment of UK armed forces and military equipment for armed conflict."
Furthermore, it would "require parliamentary approval for the granting of permission by Ministers for use of UK military bases and equipment by other nations for armed conflict."
Crucially, the bill also stipulates that such authorization must be rescinded if parliamentary approval is not obtained, ensuring oversight over both UK and foreign military activities involving UK resources.
Jeremy Corbyn, Member of Parliament for Islington North and leader of Your Party, unveiled the Military Action Bill. The legislation stipulates that MPs must authorize any deployment of UK troops and military assets, while also requiring lawmakers’ permission for foreign armed forces to utilize UK bases.
"The Prime Minister should follow in the footsteps of Spain and say: no way, absolutely not, we will not be involved in this illegal war in any way whatsoever," Corbyn wrote on US social media platform X.
The presentation of the bill marks the first initiative for a new left-leaning coalition within Parliament.
This coalition includes Green Party MPs Ellie Chowns and newly elected Hannah Spencer, in addition to the Independent Alliance of unaffiliated MPs and dissenting backbenchers from the governing Labour Party.
Under the proposed legislation, "parliamentary approval [would be required] for the deployment of UK armed forces and military equipment for armed conflict."
Furthermore, it would "require parliamentary approval for the granting of permission by Ministers for use of UK military bases and equipment by other nations for armed conflict."
Crucially, the bill also stipulates that such authorization must be rescinded if parliamentary approval is not obtained, ensuring oversight over both UK and foreign military activities involving UK resources.
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