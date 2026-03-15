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Canada Seeks Oman’s Assistance for Evacuation
(MENAFN) Canada’s Foreign Minister Anita Anand stated on Tuesday that she has requested her Omani counterpart, Badr al-Busaidi, to permit the use of Oman’s airspace "if necessary" to help evacuate Canadians from the area.
"Our top priority right now is the 100,000 Canadians that are in the region," Anand emphasized while speaking at an event hosted by the Toronto Board of Trade.
She added that she is in dialogue with officials from the Gulf states as well as the broader Middle East, ensuring that Ottawa is "making sure that there are possibilities for Canadians" to access the assistance they require in those countries.
Regional tensions have intensified following a significant strike on Iran by the US and Israel on Saturday, which resulted in nearly 800 casualties, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
In response, Iran has carried out drone and missile attacks targeting Israel and several Gulf nations, which host US military installations.
"Our top priority right now is the 100,000 Canadians that are in the region," Anand emphasized while speaking at an event hosted by the Toronto Board of Trade.
She added that she is in dialogue with officials from the Gulf states as well as the broader Middle East, ensuring that Ottawa is "making sure that there are possibilities for Canadians" to access the assistance they require in those countries.
Regional tensions have intensified following a significant strike on Iran by the US and Israel on Saturday, which resulted in nearly 800 casualties, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
In response, Iran has carried out drone and missile attacks targeting Israel and several Gulf nations, which host US military installations.
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