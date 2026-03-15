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Iran Launches Missiles, Drones Toward Jordan Amid Regional Conflict
(MENAFN) Jordanian military authorities said Saturday that dozens of missiles and drones were launched from Iran toward the kingdom during the second week of the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, with key sites across the country reportedly targeted.
In a joint announcement, the Jordan Armed Forces and the Public Security Directorate said the Royal Jordanian Air Force successfully intercepted the majority of the projectiles. According to the statement, 79 of the missiles and drones were shot down, while five drones and one missile were not intercepted and ultimately landed inside Jordanian territory.
Officials also reported that emergency and security teams dealt with numerous incidents involving debris from the projectiles. The spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate, Amer Sartawi, said civil defense units and police responded to 93 reports of missile and drone fragments that were discovered across most of the kingdom’s governorates during the past week.
Authorities noted that nine people were injured in connection with these incidents. All of them received medical care and were later discharged in stable condition.
The developments come amid escalating regional tensions that began on Feb. 28, when Israel and the United States launched coordinated attacks on Tehran and several other Iranian cities, killing Iran’s then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei along with senior military officials and civilians. Iran later retaliated with waves of missile and drone strikes aimed at Israel as well as US bases and assets across the Middle East.
In a joint announcement, the Jordan Armed Forces and the Public Security Directorate said the Royal Jordanian Air Force successfully intercepted the majority of the projectiles. According to the statement, 79 of the missiles and drones were shot down, while five drones and one missile were not intercepted and ultimately landed inside Jordanian territory.
Officials also reported that emergency and security teams dealt with numerous incidents involving debris from the projectiles. The spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate, Amer Sartawi, said civil defense units and police responded to 93 reports of missile and drone fragments that were discovered across most of the kingdom’s governorates during the past week.
Authorities noted that nine people were injured in connection with these incidents. All of them received medical care and were later discharged in stable condition.
The developments come amid escalating regional tensions that began on Feb. 28, when Israel and the United States launched coordinated attacks on Tehran and several other Iranian cities, killing Iran’s then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei along with senior military officials and civilians. Iran later retaliated with waves of missile and drone strikes aimed at Israel as well as US bases and assets across the Middle East.
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