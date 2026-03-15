SJC Participates In Session On Women's Representation In Judiciary

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Supreme Judiciary Council (SJC) participated in a session in New York City via videoconference, organised by the International Association of Women Judges in cooperation with the United Nations Development Programme and UN Women to discuss ways to enhance women's representation in the judiciary.

In remarks during the session, Judge Dr. Hessa Al Sulaiti, senior judge of the Court of Appeals and chair of the working group on enhancing women's representation in the judiciary in Qatar, reviewed Qatar's experience and the efforts undertaken to support women's participation in judicial work and strengthen their presence in the judicial corps.