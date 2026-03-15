Moph Issues Guide For Children With Autism Spectrum Disorder

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has issued a safety guide for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder under the current situation, which includes key guidelines to support them and outlines the preventive preparations that should be taken in advance.

The guide also included instructions on how to respond during an incident and after it. Within the key guidelines, the ministry recommended preparing a response plan for unexpected situations that includes essential medications and the child's specific needs.

The guidelines also advise identifying a safe family meeting point when needed, and ensuring that the child carries an identification card or wears an identification bracelet that includes their name, a means of communication, and an indication that they have Autism Spectrum Disorder.

The Ministry of Public Health called on families to save and share these guidelines with family members and caregivers, as doing so contributes to supporting and protecting children with autism. The guide recommends preparing an essential kit that includes noise-cancelling headphones, the child's favourite comfort item, and essential medications. It is also preferable for the kit to include a file containing the child's key information to facilitate sharing it when needed.

The ministry also advised to calmly and gradually train the children on the steps of the agreed plan, teaching them simple phrases such as“I need help”, and using visual supports such as cards, symbols, and pictures to explain the steps and reinforce the child's understanding of the plan.