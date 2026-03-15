Jordan, Italy To Launch Scholarship Program For Youth Skills Training

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 15 (Petra) -- Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Azmi Mahafzah on Sunday discussed with Jordan Chamber of Commerce President Khalil Haj Tawfiq launching an Italian government-funded scholarship and training program aimed at qualifying and training Jordanian youth in specialized vocational sectors.The meeting came as part of follow-up efforts to implement the cooperation agreement signed by the Jordan Chamber of Commerce and the Joint Italian-Arab Chamber of Commerce on the sidelines of the Jordanian-Italian Business Forum held in Amman last month. The agreement is intended to open advanced vocational education and training pathways for Jordanian youth through programs that combine academic study with hands-on training inside European factories and companies.Mahafzah stressed the importance of strengthening partnerships between educational institutions and the private sector to better align educational outcomes with labor market needs. He said the ministry is keen to support high-value initiatives that provide Jordanian youth with training and qualification opportunities in modern specialized fields and enable them to gain practical experience in line with European standards.He added that the ministry is ready to cooperate and coordinate with the Jordan Chamber of Commerce and relevant bodies to ensure the program's success and achieve its objectives, in a way that enhances youth employment opportunities and supplies the national economy with qualified talent equipped with skills required in regional and international markets.For his part, Haj Tawfiq said the program targets Jordanian graduates up to the age of 35 and offers full scholarships covering tuition fees, airfare, visa costs, accommodation, and a monthly stipend.He added that the program will initially focus on fashion design and gold and diamond manufacturing and design. Later phases will cover other specializations, including logistics, food industries, graphic design, automotive maintenance, and any field needed by the Jordanian market.Haj Tawfiq said the one-year program combines intensive theoretical study with practical training inside European factories and companies, leading to a certificate accredited across all European Union countries.He noted that the next step will involve coordination with the Scholarships Directorate at the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research and other relevant entities to develop a clear mechanism and implementation plan for launching the program. This will include announcing the scholarship, receiving applications, screening candidates according to approved criteria, selecting beneficiaries, and completing enrollment procedures in cooperation with the Italian side, in a manner that ensures the intended educational and professional goals are met.