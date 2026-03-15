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Indian Railways To Revamp 40-Year-Old Reservation System Ticket Booking Set To Become 5 Times Faster
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Ministry of Railways is giving the Indian Railways' reserved ticketing system a major upgrade. They are bringing in a new system which will make life much easier for passengers booking tickets on long-distance trains.The Railways is replacing its 40-year-old software. Booking clerks can now issue tickets much faster with this new tech, which will help cut down long queues and passenger frustration.The new system aims to stop corruption and fraud in reserved ticketing. The Railways wants to use modern tech to prevent scams, especially with Tatkal tickets during festival seasons.The Ministry of Railways has confirmed this upgrade will cost ₹1,000 crore. This new ticketing system is being introduced keeping in mind the convenience of the 2.5 crore passengers who travel daily.Railway officials say the new system will solve many old booking problems. Passengers will be able to book tickets five times faster than before, and it will be much harder for touts to find loopholes.Railway officials revealed another big goal: to get rid of waiting lists entirely. They are upgrading the software to ensure every passenger gets a confirmed ticket.A senior Railway official said work is going on at full speed. The Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) is testing the new system, which could be launched as early as next month and be fully running by June.The Ministry says the new system won't rely on just one vendor. It will have a multi-lingual interface and can issue 1,25,000 tickets per minute nationwide, up from the current 25,000. This will reduce crowds at counters and make online booking easier.Officials admit there were flaws in the old system. Touts often used apps and websites to book tickets before genuine passengers could. The new system is designed to stop this, making sure real travellers get the tickets.
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