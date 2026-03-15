10Xtraders.AI Introduces The 10XT Control Plane, Cloud-Native Infrastructure For AI Trading Systems

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, March 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 10XTraders today announced the launch of the 10XT Control Plane, cloud-native infrastructure designed to transform AI-generated strategies into continuously operating trading systems across global markets.

As exchanges race to introduce AI agents and automated strategy tools, the constraint in 24/7 digital markets is shifting from strategy creation to operating those strategies reliably in live trading environments.



The 10XT Control Plane provides non-custodial runtime infrastructure where strategies can be deployed, monitored, and governed as durable automated systems across cryptocurrency exchanges.



Through the 10XT Trading Terminal, traders and developers can generate strategies, deploy automated systems, and manage systematic portfolios from a unified command-and-control execution environment.



Turning Strategies Into Trading Systems

In recent years, AI agents and automated tools have made it possible to generate trading strategies in seconds. Yet most automation platforms still rely on simple signal routing rather than managing the operational complexity required to run trading systems continuously.



The 10XT Control Plane introduces infrastructure designed specifically for operating systematic strategies as long-running systems across multiple venues.



Key capabilities include:



Multi-Venue Operation: Running automated strategies across multiple exchanges within a unified execution environment.

System Orchestration: Coordinating multiple strategies, assets, and trading pairs simultaneously.

Execution Runtime: Ensuring strategies operate reliably across exchanges and changing market conditions.

Capital Control: Managing capital allocation and lifecycle boundaries across concurrent systems. Operational Visibility: Monitoring system execution, performance, and health in real time.



Together, these capabilities transform isolated strategies into continuously operating trading systems capable of running across exchanges and markets.



Zero-Install, Cloud-Native Architecture

The 10XT Control Plane operates as a fully cloud-native platform, eliminating the need for traders to install software, configure servers, or maintain trading infrastructure locally.



Through the 10XT Trading Terminal, users can generate strategies, deploy automated systems, and monitor live execution instantly from a web-based interface within minutes.



This zero-install architecture allows trading systems to run continuously in the cloud while traders maintain full command-and-control over strategies, systems, and capital.



The 10XT Trading Terminal

Unlike modular automation tools built around predefined templates, the Trading Terminal enables traders and developers to design and operate fully custom systematic strategies while maintaining full visibility into system behavior.



Capabilities include:



AI-Enhanced Strategy Generation: Designing and refining custom strategies using advanced“AI+” tooling.

Multi-Exchange Deployment: Deploying automated trading systems across multiple exchanges from a single environment.

Multi-Asset Systems: Operating strategies across multiple trading pairs and asset classes within a unified portfolio.

System Operations: Managing multiple automated systems simultaneously from a centralized execution interface. Execution Monitoring: Tracking performance, logs, and system activity in real time.



These capabilities allow traders to deploy and operate high-density systematic portfolios while maintaining full command-and-control over strategies, systems, and capital.



Expanding Automated Trading Activity

Systematic trading activity scales according to three primary factors:



Exchange Volume = Systems per Operator × Trades per System × Deployment Duration



Artificial intelligence dramatically increases the rate of strategy creation. The next stage of automated markets depends on enabling those strategies to operate as durable systems.



The 10XT Control Plane expands automated trading activity by enabling:



more systems per operator through centralized orchestration

more trades per system through multi-asset execution longer deployment duration by converting strategies into durable live systems



In addition to increasing overall trading activity, reliable infrastructure can contribute to more stable and consistent order flow across markets.



The Future of Automated Markets

The transition underway in automated trading is structural. Strategy generation is becoming abundant. Operational infrastructure is becoming essential.

“AI will clearly accelerate strategy creation across markets,” said Justin Adams, Founder and CEO of“But markets don't reward strategies - they reward systems that actually run. The real breakthrough isn't generating more ideas. It's turning those ideas into trading systems that operate continuously across exchanges and reliably under changing market conditions.”



Achieving that at scale requires complex coordination across strategy logic, execution infrastructure, capital controls, and exchange connectivity.



About 10XTraders, LLC is a cloud-native trading infrastructure company focused on enabling automated trading systems to operate reliably across exchanges. Through the 10XT Control Plane and 10XT Trading Terminal, traders and developers can generate strategies, deploy automated systems, and manage systematic portfolios within a unified execution environment. The platform is designed to provide non-custodial infrastructure for operating AI-driven trading systems across multiple markets.



Users can learn more about the 10XT Control Plane and the 10XT Trading Terminal:





Disclaimer LLC provides trading infrastructure and software tools. Nothing in this announcement should be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any asset.

Contact

Founder & CEO

Justin Adams

LLC

jla@10xtraders