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Natural Hydrogen Powers Clean Energy Future
(MENAFN) For many years, government officials and corporate leaders promote hydrogen as a promising solution for cutting carbon emissions across modern economies. The fuel is capable of producing the extremely high temperatures required for maritime transport and heavy manufacturing sectors such as steel production, while avoiding the climate-warming pollution linked to fossil fuels like oil, natural gas, and coal.
According to the International Energy Agency, worldwide consumption of hydrogen may rise to three times its current level by 2050. However, a significant obstacle remains. The majority of hydrogen available today is still generated using fossil fuels. Meanwhile, less than one percent is produced using renewable energy through electrolysis — a method that remains expensive — according to a report released on Friday by DW.
Geologists point out another possible pathway: white hydrogen, often referred to as natural hydrogen. This form of hydrogen originates billions of years ago through ancient geological processes occurring within the Earth’s crust, potentially offering a third alternative for hydrogen production.
"Much of the Earth's mantle is iron-rich rock," Jurgen Grotsch was quoted by DW as saying.
"When it meets with water at temperatures of 200 to 350 degrees Celsius, the iron basically takes the oxygen from the water, leaving behind pure hydrogen."
Researchers from the United States Geological Survey estimate that around 5.6 trillion tons of hydrogen are stored within the planet’s crust. Although many of these reserves are located too deep underground to be practically recovered, scientists note in a 2024 study that extracting only about two percent of this naturally occurring hydrogen can satisfy global hydrogen needs for approximately two centuries.
According to the International Energy Agency, worldwide consumption of hydrogen may rise to three times its current level by 2050. However, a significant obstacle remains. The majority of hydrogen available today is still generated using fossil fuels. Meanwhile, less than one percent is produced using renewable energy through electrolysis — a method that remains expensive — according to a report released on Friday by DW.
Geologists point out another possible pathway: white hydrogen, often referred to as natural hydrogen. This form of hydrogen originates billions of years ago through ancient geological processes occurring within the Earth’s crust, potentially offering a third alternative for hydrogen production.
"Much of the Earth's mantle is iron-rich rock," Jurgen Grotsch was quoted by DW as saying.
"When it meets with water at temperatures of 200 to 350 degrees Celsius, the iron basically takes the oxygen from the water, leaving behind pure hydrogen."
Researchers from the United States Geological Survey estimate that around 5.6 trillion tons of hydrogen are stored within the planet’s crust. Although many of these reserves are located too deep underground to be practically recovered, scientists note in a 2024 study that extracting only about two percent of this naturally occurring hydrogen can satisfy global hydrogen needs for approximately two centuries.
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