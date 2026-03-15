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Drone Strike in Gaza Claims Four Lives, Including Two Children
(MENAFN) A drone strike carried out by Israel in the central Gaza Strip on Sunday killed four Palestinians, including two children, marking a breach of the ceasefire agreement that has been in effect since October 10, as stated by medical sources.
The attack struck a residence in the al-Sawarha area, located west of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza. This zone lies outside the areas directly controlled by the Israeli military, which continues to oversee southern and eastern buffer zones of Gaza, as well as significant portions of the north, effectively controlling over half of the territory.
Since the truce began, Israeli forces have reportedly killed at least 658 Palestinians and injured 1,754 others, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.
The ceasefire, which halted Israel’s two-year conflict in the region, had previously ended a war that claimed more than 72,000 lives, injured nearly 172,000 people, and destroyed almost 90% of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure since October 2023.
The attack struck a residence in the al-Sawarha area, located west of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza. This zone lies outside the areas directly controlled by the Israeli military, which continues to oversee southern and eastern buffer zones of Gaza, as well as significant portions of the north, effectively controlling over half of the territory.
Since the truce began, Israeli forces have reportedly killed at least 658 Palestinians and injured 1,754 others, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.
The ceasefire, which halted Israel’s two-year conflict in the region, had previously ended a war that claimed more than 72,000 lives, injured nearly 172,000 people, and destroyed almost 90% of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure since October 2023.
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