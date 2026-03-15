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Pawan Kalyansreeleela Age Gap In Ustaad Bhagat Singh Sparks Online Debate
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) South superstar Pawan Kalyan is making headlines for his new film, 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh'. The movie is set for a worldwide release on March 19. But everyone's talking about his heroine and their huge age difference.South superstar Pawan Kalyan's film 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' is creating a huge buzz. Everyone is asking who the heroine is. Reports say Sreeleela is playing the lead role opposite him.There's a nearly 30-year age gap between Pawan Kalyan and Sreeleela. He is 54, while she is just 24. Right now, many producers are keen to cast Sreeleela in their films.Initially, the makers planned to release 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' on March 26. However, they changed the date after Yash's 'Toxic' shifted its release. The film will now hit theatres on March 19.'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' is a Telugu action-comedy. Harish Shankar has directed the film, and Mythri Movie Makers is producing it. It is a remake of the 2016 Tamil movie 'Theri' and has a runtime of 2 hours and 29 minutes.Pawan Kalyan plays the main character in 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh'. The star cast also includes Sreeleela, Raashi Khanna, R. Parthiban, Ashutosh Rana, Gautami, Naga Mahesh, Temper Vamsi, Nawab Shah, Chammak Chandra, and Avinash. The film's budget is reportedly around ₹150 crore.If we look at Pawan Kalyan's recent work, he was last seen in 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' and 'They Call Him OG', which released in 2025. However, both these movies didn't do too well at the box office. He is now shooting for another film that doesn't have a title yet, and it's said this movie will also release this year.
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