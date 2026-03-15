Daniel Radcliffe Recalls 'Mind-Blowing' Harry Potter Stunt Years Later

More than a decade after the final Harry Potter film hit theatres, actor Daniel Radcliffe is still reflecting on the unforgettable moments from the blockbuster franchise, including one particularly "mind-blowing" stunt that remains etched in his memory.

Speaking at the New York City premiere of his stage production 'Every Brilliant Thing', the Tony Award-winning actor looked back on his experience filming the globally popular fantasy series based on the novels by J. K. Rowling.

A 'Mind-Blowing' Stunt Remembered

"There was so much in those films," Radcliffe said while recalling the extensive stunt work he performed during the eight-movie saga, adding, "Honestly, all of the stunt work that I got to do was like mind-blowing," as quoted by People magazine. One sequence, however, stands out above the rest. Radcliffe described a dramatic stunt featured in 'Harry Potter' and the 'Half-Blood Prince', the sixth instalment of the franchise released in 2009.

"There was one shot where I had to start underwater, and then I was on a wire, and they would pull me out of the water, and there was a burning ring of fire around me that goes to the top and then up," he explained, as quoted by People magazine. The moment culminates in Radcliffe's character bursting upward through flames, a visual spectacle that the actor says he has never forgotten. "Bursting out of the water through a ring of fire is something that I have not forgotten," he said, as per People magazine.

Radcliffe portrayed the iconic young wizard in all eight films from 2001 to 2011. The franchise also starred Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Michael Gambon, Alan Rickman, Tom Felton and Maggie Smith.

A New Generation in the Wizarding World

Now, with a new television adaptation in the works, Radcliffe said it feels "surreal" to see a fresh generation stepping into the wizarding world. The upcoming HBO series will feature young actors Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger.

Radcliffe revealed he has been in touch with his former co-stars Grint and Watson as they watch the new cast begin their journey. "It's one of those where I think we all just know how the others feel," he said, adding, "You just see the pictures of these kids, and you just want to grab them and hug them," as quoted by People magazine.

Radcliffe's Current Stage Role

Meanwhile, Radcliffe is currently appearing in 'Every Brilliant Thing', which will run for a 13-week engagement on Broadway at the Hudson Theatre. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)