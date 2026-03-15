Stalin Blames Centre For LPG Shortages, Urges Immediate Action To Alleviate Hardships

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, March 15 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M.K. Stalin on Sunday accused the BJP-led Union government of mismanagement and policy failures, which have led to a shortage of LPG cylinders across the country.

He urged the Centre to take urgent steps to resolve the crisis and alleviate the hardships faced by people.

In a statement posted on social media, Stalin criticised what he described as the Union government's "wrong decisions" and alleged that these had contributed significantly to the current supply disruption of cooking gas cylinders.

The Chief Minister said the shortage was affecting households, small businesses, and eateries that depend heavily on LPG for daily operations.

Stalin further claimed that the situation was the result of what he called a flawed and ineffective foreign policy approach by the Union government.

According to him, the Centre had failed to anticipate possible disruptions in the supply of LPG and had not taken adequate precautionary measures to protect consumers from the impact of international developments.

"There is no clear vision. There have been no precautionary measures. Because of these failures, people across the country are now facing serious difficulties," Stalin said in his post, strongly criticising the Union government's handling of the situation.

The DMK President said that political parties belonging to the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) had staged demonstrations across Tamil Nadu on Sunday to protest the shortage and demand immediate intervention from the Union government.

The protests, he said, were intended to highlight the concerns of ordinary citizens struggling with rising costs and limited availability of LPG cylinders.

According to party leaders, the demonstrations were organised in several districts, where alliance leaders and workers raised slogans against the Centre and called for swift measures to stabilise LPG supplies.

Stalin emphasised that the Centre must acknowledge the public anger over the issue and act quickly to address the crisis. He said the Union government should ensure adequate availability of LPG cylinders and take steps to prevent such shortages in the future.

"The Union government should realise the anger and frustration of the people and come forward immediately to resolve the issue," Stalin said.

The Chief Minister's remarks come amid growing concerns over LPG availability and supply disruptions reported in several parts of the country. Opposition parties have increasingly criticised the Centre over the issue, while consumers and businesses continue to seek relief from the ongoing shortage.