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Iran’s IRGC Claims Missile Strikes on US Bases
(MENAFN) Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced Sunday that it had launched missiles and drones targeting three US air bases in the region, according to semi-official reports.
Fars News Agency reported that the IRGC said it struck a “gathering center of US forces” at Al-Harir air base in Erbil, while the Ali Al Salem and Arifjan bases were reportedly hit using “powerful Iranian missiles and drones.”
The statement described the attacks as the 52nd wave of “Operation True Promise 4,” claiming they were in retaliation for the deaths of workers in Iranian industrial zones.
The IRGC also issued a threat against Benjamin Netanyahu, stating that if he is “still alive, we will continue pursuing and killing him with full force.”
Earlier, the Israeli prime minister’s office dismissed social media rumors suggesting Netanyahu had been assassinated in an Iranian response to US and Israeli strikes, calling them “fake news” and confirming he was “fine.”
Following the latest missile attack, two people were lightly injured in Holon, central Israel, according to local reports.
Tensions in the region have escalated since joint US-Israel strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, which Iranian authorities report have killed at least 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military assets, causing casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
Fars News Agency reported that the IRGC said it struck a “gathering center of US forces” at Al-Harir air base in Erbil, while the Ali Al Salem and Arifjan bases were reportedly hit using “powerful Iranian missiles and drones.”
The statement described the attacks as the 52nd wave of “Operation True Promise 4,” claiming they were in retaliation for the deaths of workers in Iranian industrial zones.
The IRGC also issued a threat against Benjamin Netanyahu, stating that if he is “still alive, we will continue pursuing and killing him with full force.”
Earlier, the Israeli prime minister’s office dismissed social media rumors suggesting Netanyahu had been assassinated in an Iranian response to US and Israeli strikes, calling them “fake news” and confirming he was “fine.”
Following the latest missile attack, two people were lightly injured in Holon, central Israel, according to local reports.
Tensions in the region have escalated since joint US-Israel strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, which Iranian authorities report have killed at least 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military assets, causing casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
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