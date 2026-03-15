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Motorola edge 70 fusion sale starts today – featuring the Word’s 1st 50MP Sony-L™TIA™ 710 Camera, Luxurious Fabric Finish, Power-Packed 7000mAh Battery and 144Hz Quad-Curved Display, starting at just 24,999*
(MENAFN- dentsu)
Mumbai, 12th March 2026: Motorola, a global leader in mobile technology and innovation and India’s leading AI smartphone brand#, today announced the sale of the motorola edge 70 fusion, bringing breakthrough camera innovation, immersive visuals, intelligent AI experiences, and massive battery life to the mid-premium smartphone segment. Starting today, consumers can purchase the device from 12PM onwards on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and leading retail stores across India, at an effective launch price starting at just 24,999*.
The motorola edge 70 fusion introduces a major leap in smartphone photography with the World’s 1st 50MP Sony-LYT™A™ 710 camera powered by motoAI. Equipped with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and an advanced f/1.8 aperture, the sensor delivers exceptional clarity, improved signal-to-noise performance, and superior low-light photography with brighter highlights and deeper shadows. The system is further enhanced by Pan™one™ Validated Colours and P™ntone™ ™kinTone™ Validation, ensuring accurate and natural colour reproduction. Complementing the main camera is a 13MP Ultra-Wide + Macro Vision camera °ith a 120° field of view, along with a 32MP front camera, enabling ultra-sharp 4K video recording with Video HDR across cameras and advanced features such as AI Photo Enhancement, Adaptive Stabilization, Horizon Lock, and Hyperlapse.
Blending craftsmanship with modern sophistication, the motorola edge 70 fusion introduces an all-new design with luxurious linen-inspired fabric finishes, delivering a soft, warm texture while maintaining a slim profile at just 7.99mm and a lightweight 193g build. The device features elegantly curved glass that seamlessly merges into the back panel, creating an ergonomic grip and refined aesthetic. It is available in three ™Pantone™ cur—ted colo™rs — Pantone™ B™ue Surf, Pantone™ Count™y Air, and Pantone™ Silhouette, complemented by distinctive accent camera detailing that enhances its premium visual identity.
The smartphone elevates visual expe’iences with India’s only 144Hz 1.5K True Colour Quad-Curved Display, delivering cinemati” visuals on a 6.78” Super HD+ Extreme AMOLED panel. With HDR10+ certification, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, and 10-bit colour depth, the display produces lifelike contrast and vibrant colours. The panel also offers segment-leading 5200 nits peak brightness for exceptional outdoor visibility, while the 144Hz refresh rate ensures ultra-smooth scrolling and gaming. The display is further enhanced by Smart Water Touch, SGS Eye Care C®rtificat®on, and Corning® Gorilla® Glass 7i protection, while dual stere® speakers with Dolby Atmos® and Hi-Res Audio deliver immersive sound.
Despite its sleek design, the motorola edge 70 fusion houses a massive 7000mAh silicon-carbon battery, engineered to deliver up to 52 hours of battery life on a single charge. The device™supports 68W TurboPower™ charging, ca’able of delivering a full day’s power in just 10 minutes, ensuring users stay connected, productive, and entertained throughout the day.
Powering the device is the Snapdragon® 7s Gen 4 Mobile Platform, designed to deliver faster CPU, GPU, and AI performance for seamless multitasking, gaming, and productivity. Built on the latest architecture, the chipset enables enhanced graphics, smarter on-device AI processing, and efficient power management. With up to 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, advanced vapor chamber cooling, and support for Wi-Fi 6E and 16 5G bands, the smartphone delivers powerful performance and reliable connectivity for demanding everyday tasks.
The motorola edge 70 fusion also introduces moto ai 2.0, bringing intelligent experiences such as contextual suggestions, creative tools, productivity features, and seamless cross-device workflows. Users can choose between motoAI, Microsoft Copilot, Google Gemini, and Perplexity, enabling flexible AI assistance across productivity, creativity, and information discovery.
Built for reliability, the device meets MIL-STD-810H military-grade standards, having passed multiple durability tests for extreme temperatures, humidity, and rugged conditions. With IP68 and IP69 ratings, the smartphone offers the highest level of water and dust protection, capable of withstanding submersion and high-pressure water exposure.
Running on Hello UI based on Android 16, the smartphone promises 3 OS upgrades and 5 years of security updates, along with advanced security and privacy features such as Moto Secure with ThinkShield, Family Spaces, and Moto Unplugged.
Availability:
The motorola edge 70 fusion will be available in three storage variants—— 8GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 256GB, and 12GB RAM + 256GB — and comes in three premium Pa™tone™ curated colours: ™antone™ Blue Surf™ Pantone™ Country Air, ™nd Pantone™ Silhouette, all featuring a luxurious fabric-inspired finish.
The device goes on open sale starting 12th March 2026, 12PM onwards on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and leading retail stores across India, at an effective launch price starting at 24,999*.
Offer Details:
Product Name: Motorola Edge 70 Fusion
Launch Price:
8GB + 128GB: Rs. 26,999
8GB + 256GB: Rs. 29,999
12GB + 256GB: Rs. 32,999
Affordability Offer details:
Bank Offer: Rs 2,000 Instant Discount on HDFC, Axis, ICICI & SBI Credit Cards along with No Cost EMI for 3 & 6 months on Axis & SBI Credit Cards and Bajaj Finserv.
Exchange Offer: Flat Rs 2,000 Exchange Bonus on all brands.
Effective Price with Offer:
8GB + 128GB: Rs. 24,999*
8GB + 256GB: Rs. 27,999*
12GB + 256GB: Rs. 30,999*
Operator Offer:
Exclusive Jio SIM Offer: Free access to Google Gemini Pro Plan for 18 months, worth Rs. 35,100
To know more about the product visit:
Flipkart -
Motorola website -
Disclaimers:
^All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user tested across a mixed use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns.
*Price including all offers
~ As Per TechArc India’s Leading AI Smartphone Brand Report 2025
About Lenovo & Motorola
Lenovo is a US$62 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #217 in the Fortune Global 500, employing 77,000 people around the world, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the wor’d’s largest PC company by further expanding into growth areas that fuel the advancement‘of ‘’ew IT’ technologies (client, edge, cloud, network, and intelligence) including server, storage, mobile, software, solutions, and services. This transformation together wit’ Lenovo’s world-changing innovation is building a more inclusive, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992)(ADR: LNVGY). Motorola Mobility LLC was acquired by Lenovo Group Holdings in 2014. Motorola Mobility is a wholly owned subsidiary of Lenovo and is responsible for designing and manufacturing all Moto and Motorola branded mobile handsets and solutions.
Mumbai, 12th March 2026: Motorola, a global leader in mobile technology and innovation and India’s leading AI smartphone brand#, today announced the sale of the motorola edge 70 fusion, bringing breakthrough camera innovation, immersive visuals, intelligent AI experiences, and massive battery life to the mid-premium smartphone segment. Starting today, consumers can purchase the device from 12PM onwards on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and leading retail stores across India, at an effective launch price starting at just 24,999*.
The motorola edge 70 fusion introduces a major leap in smartphone photography with the World’s 1st 50MP Sony-LYT™A™ 710 camera powered by motoAI. Equipped with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and an advanced f/1.8 aperture, the sensor delivers exceptional clarity, improved signal-to-noise performance, and superior low-light photography with brighter highlights and deeper shadows. The system is further enhanced by Pan™one™ Validated Colours and P™ntone™ ™kinTone™ Validation, ensuring accurate and natural colour reproduction. Complementing the main camera is a 13MP Ultra-Wide + Macro Vision camera °ith a 120° field of view, along with a 32MP front camera, enabling ultra-sharp 4K video recording with Video HDR across cameras and advanced features such as AI Photo Enhancement, Adaptive Stabilization, Horizon Lock, and Hyperlapse.
Blending craftsmanship with modern sophistication, the motorola edge 70 fusion introduces an all-new design with luxurious linen-inspired fabric finishes, delivering a soft, warm texture while maintaining a slim profile at just 7.99mm and a lightweight 193g build. The device features elegantly curved glass that seamlessly merges into the back panel, creating an ergonomic grip and refined aesthetic. It is available in three ™Pantone™ cur—ted colo™rs — Pantone™ B™ue Surf, Pantone™ Count™y Air, and Pantone™ Silhouette, complemented by distinctive accent camera detailing that enhances its premium visual identity.
The smartphone elevates visual expe’iences with India’s only 144Hz 1.5K True Colour Quad-Curved Display, delivering cinemati” visuals on a 6.78” Super HD+ Extreme AMOLED panel. With HDR10+ certification, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, and 10-bit colour depth, the display produces lifelike contrast and vibrant colours. The panel also offers segment-leading 5200 nits peak brightness for exceptional outdoor visibility, while the 144Hz refresh rate ensures ultra-smooth scrolling and gaming. The display is further enhanced by Smart Water Touch, SGS Eye Care C®rtificat®on, and Corning® Gorilla® Glass 7i protection, while dual stere® speakers with Dolby Atmos® and Hi-Res Audio deliver immersive sound.
Despite its sleek design, the motorola edge 70 fusion houses a massive 7000mAh silicon-carbon battery, engineered to deliver up to 52 hours of battery life on a single charge. The device™supports 68W TurboPower™ charging, ca’able of delivering a full day’s power in just 10 minutes, ensuring users stay connected, productive, and entertained throughout the day.
Powering the device is the Snapdragon® 7s Gen 4 Mobile Platform, designed to deliver faster CPU, GPU, and AI performance for seamless multitasking, gaming, and productivity. Built on the latest architecture, the chipset enables enhanced graphics, smarter on-device AI processing, and efficient power management. With up to 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, advanced vapor chamber cooling, and support for Wi-Fi 6E and 16 5G bands, the smartphone delivers powerful performance and reliable connectivity for demanding everyday tasks.
The motorola edge 70 fusion also introduces moto ai 2.0, bringing intelligent experiences such as contextual suggestions, creative tools, productivity features, and seamless cross-device workflows. Users can choose between motoAI, Microsoft Copilot, Google Gemini, and Perplexity, enabling flexible AI assistance across productivity, creativity, and information discovery.
Built for reliability, the device meets MIL-STD-810H military-grade standards, having passed multiple durability tests for extreme temperatures, humidity, and rugged conditions. With IP68 and IP69 ratings, the smartphone offers the highest level of water and dust protection, capable of withstanding submersion and high-pressure water exposure.
Running on Hello UI based on Android 16, the smartphone promises 3 OS upgrades and 5 years of security updates, along with advanced security and privacy features such as Moto Secure with ThinkShield, Family Spaces, and Moto Unplugged.
Availability:
The motorola edge 70 fusion will be available in three storage variants—— 8GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 256GB, and 12GB RAM + 256GB — and comes in three premium Pa™tone™ curated colours: ™antone™ Blue Surf™ Pantone™ Country Air, ™nd Pantone™ Silhouette, all featuring a luxurious fabric-inspired finish.
The device goes on open sale starting 12th March 2026, 12PM onwards on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and leading retail stores across India, at an effective launch price starting at 24,999*.
Offer Details:
Product Name: Motorola Edge 70 Fusion
Launch Price:
8GB + 128GB: Rs. 26,999
8GB + 256GB: Rs. 29,999
12GB + 256GB: Rs. 32,999
Affordability Offer details:
Bank Offer: Rs 2,000 Instant Discount on HDFC, Axis, ICICI & SBI Credit Cards along with No Cost EMI for 3 & 6 months on Axis & SBI Credit Cards and Bajaj Finserv.
Exchange Offer: Flat Rs 2,000 Exchange Bonus on all brands.
Effective Price with Offer:
8GB + 128GB: Rs. 24,999*
8GB + 256GB: Rs. 27,999*
12GB + 256GB: Rs. 30,999*
Operator Offer:
Exclusive Jio SIM Offer: Free access to Google Gemini Pro Plan for 18 months, worth Rs. 35,100
To know more about the product visit:
Flipkart -
Motorola website -
Disclaimers:
^All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user tested across a mixed use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns.
*Price including all offers
~ As Per TechArc India’s Leading AI Smartphone Brand Report 2025
About Lenovo & Motorola
Lenovo is a US$62 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #217 in the Fortune Global 500, employing 77,000 people around the world, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the wor’d’s largest PC company by further expanding into growth areas that fuel the advancement‘of ‘’ew IT’ technologies (client, edge, cloud, network, and intelligence) including server, storage, mobile, software, solutions, and services. This transformation together wit’ Lenovo’s world-changing innovation is building a more inclusive, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992)(ADR: LNVGY). Motorola Mobility LLC was acquired by Lenovo Group Holdings in 2014. Motorola Mobility is a wholly owned subsidiary of Lenovo and is responsible for designing and manufacturing all Moto and Motorola branded mobile handsets and solutions.
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