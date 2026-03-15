403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Dubai Foundation for Women and Children Launches “Reassurance” Digital Awareness Initiative to Strengthen Community Wellbeing
(MENAFN- DFWAC) United Arab Emirates – Dubai, 13 March 2026
To combat the overwhelming surge of digital information, the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) has introduced "Reassurance," a social media-driven campaign. This initiative is designed to foster a more mindful approach to news consumption, replacing digital noise with positive messaging that strengthens the sense of security and emotional well-being for individuals and families across the community.
The initiative highlights that reassurance is not merely an individual feeling, but a shared social value that can be strengthened through supportive words, positive messages, and mindful communication within families and society, particularly during times when anxiety may increase due to the intensity of circulating news and the continuous flow of information.
H.E. Sheikha Saeed Al Mansoori, Acting Director General of Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, affirmed that spreading reassurance within the community represents a shared responsibility that contributes to strengthening mental wellbeing and reinforcing social stability.
She explained that the “Reassurance” initiative reflects DFWAC’s belief that reassurance is a humanitarian message that carries great value for individuals and families, especially during times when news accelerates and information sources multiply. She added that communities that exchange messages of support and empathy are better able to navigate psychological pressures and challenges with confidence and cohesion.
She further noted that these efforts align with the UAE’s Year of Family, which emphasizes the role of the family as the cornerstone of societal stability and individual wellbeing. She stressed that reassurance often begins at home, where calm dialogue and emotional support among family members help strengthen children’s sense of safety and enable them to understand surrounding events with greater confidence and reassurance.
As part of the initiative, practical guidance is shared to help individuals manage anxiety resulting from the constant flow of news and information. These include limiting repeated exposure to distressing news, spending more time with family and friends, engaging in stress relieving activities such as walking or exercising, maintaining daily routines and sleep schedules, and participating in social activities that promote psychological comfort and connection.
Families are also encouraged to reassure children if they are exposed to news or sounds that may cause concern by listening calmly to their questions, offering simple explanations appropriate to their age, limiting exposure to distressing content, and maintaining daily routines that help them feel safe and emotionally supported.
The initiative also emphasizes the importance of supporting individuals who may be more affected by surrounding news or events by speaking with them in a calm and reassuring tone, giving them space to express their feelings, and reminding them that they are not alone.
The initiative concluded by expressing appreciation to all those who contribute to safeguarding society and protecting the nation’s security and wellbeing, including leaders, soldiers, concerned entities, and all those working on the frontlines in service of the community. It also encouraged members of the community to share messages of reassurance with those around them, emphasizing that supportive words can help comfort someone who may need reassurance during these times.
To combat the overwhelming surge of digital information, the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) has introduced "Reassurance," a social media-driven campaign. This initiative is designed to foster a more mindful approach to news consumption, replacing digital noise with positive messaging that strengthens the sense of security and emotional well-being for individuals and families across the community.
The initiative highlights that reassurance is not merely an individual feeling, but a shared social value that can be strengthened through supportive words, positive messages, and mindful communication within families and society, particularly during times when anxiety may increase due to the intensity of circulating news and the continuous flow of information.
H.E. Sheikha Saeed Al Mansoori, Acting Director General of Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, affirmed that spreading reassurance within the community represents a shared responsibility that contributes to strengthening mental wellbeing and reinforcing social stability.
She explained that the “Reassurance” initiative reflects DFWAC’s belief that reassurance is a humanitarian message that carries great value for individuals and families, especially during times when news accelerates and information sources multiply. She added that communities that exchange messages of support and empathy are better able to navigate psychological pressures and challenges with confidence and cohesion.
She further noted that these efforts align with the UAE’s Year of Family, which emphasizes the role of the family as the cornerstone of societal stability and individual wellbeing. She stressed that reassurance often begins at home, where calm dialogue and emotional support among family members help strengthen children’s sense of safety and enable them to understand surrounding events with greater confidence and reassurance.
As part of the initiative, practical guidance is shared to help individuals manage anxiety resulting from the constant flow of news and information. These include limiting repeated exposure to distressing news, spending more time with family and friends, engaging in stress relieving activities such as walking or exercising, maintaining daily routines and sleep schedules, and participating in social activities that promote psychological comfort and connection.
Families are also encouraged to reassure children if they are exposed to news or sounds that may cause concern by listening calmly to their questions, offering simple explanations appropriate to their age, limiting exposure to distressing content, and maintaining daily routines that help them feel safe and emotionally supported.
The initiative also emphasizes the importance of supporting individuals who may be more affected by surrounding news or events by speaking with them in a calm and reassuring tone, giving them space to express their feelings, and reminding them that they are not alone.
The initiative concluded by expressing appreciation to all those who contribute to safeguarding society and protecting the nation’s security and wellbeing, including leaders, soldiers, concerned entities, and all those working on the frontlines in service of the community. It also encouraged members of the community to share messages of reassurance with those around them, emphasizing that supportive words can help comfort someone who may need reassurance during these times.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment