Qatar Prioritises AI, Advanced Manufacturing And Sustainability In 2026 Investment Drive

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar is accelerating its focus on technology, artificial intelligence, sustainable energy, and advanced manufacturing as priority investment sectors in 2026, an official has said.

Speaking to The Peninsula, Fahad Ali Al Kuwari, Chief Investment Development Officer at Invest Qatar, stated that the direction is guided by the country's third National Development Strategy (NDS3), launched in January 2024, which outlines the roadmap for driving the country's strategic vision.

He said,“Qatar's third National Development Strategy (NDS3) outlines the country's roadmap toward achieving Qatar National Vision 2030 and establishes clear priority sectors for future investment.”

NDS3 identifies specialised economic clusters designed to boost Qatar's transition to a diversified, knowledge-based economy.

It includes growth clusters such as advanced manufacturing, logistics, and tourism; enabling clusters, such as ICT, financial services, and education; and resilience clusters covering healthcare and food and agriculture.

Al Kuwari remarked that the emerging sectors are attracting heightened investor interest this year, particularly technology, artificial intelligence, sustainable energy, and advanced manufacturing.

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“These areas align with global demand trends and Qatar's commitment to fostering innovation, sustainability, and digital transformation,” he said.

By advancing these strategic sectors and maintaining a competitive, business-friendly environment, Invest Qatar aims to promote high-value opportunities for foreign investors and skilled professionals.

“This long-term sectoral focus strengthens Qatar's position as a regional hub for innovation, technology, and sustainable economic growth, while accelerating progress toward a resilient and diversified economy,” Al Kuwari said.

Supporting startups and scale-ups is central to Qatar's economic diversification strategy, the Invest Qatar official noted, highlighting Invest Qatar's efforts to build a comprehensive innovation ecosystem.

Al Kuwari further added that“Supporting startups and scale-ups is central to our mission of supporting Qatar's transition to a knowledge-based economy”.

Startup Qatar Investment Program offers up to $1.1m for seed-stage startups and up to $5.5m for growth-stage companies, alongside accommodation, mentorship, business development support, and other services designed to help high-potential ventures establish and expand from Qatar.

The official also mentioned that through this platform, entrepreneurs are connected to licensing support, funding, incubation programmes, and market-entry opportunities under a unified national framework.