UN Women Warns Millions Of Women, Girls Worldwide Lack Equal Legal Rights

In a report released on Sunday, the agency said women currently enjoy only 64% of the legal rights granted to men globally, leaving millions facing legal and institutional barriers in many countries.

UN Women said when justice systems fail to protect women, they often face the greatest harm. This includes situations where rape is not properly recognized as a crime, forced marriage of girls persists, and women receive lower pay for the same work.

The organization also warned that the rule of law is under growing pressure worldwide, while democratic space is shrinking in several countries, contributing to setbacks in the protection of women's rights.

As a result, UN Women said the rights of women and girls in many parts of the world are visibly regressing, undermining progress toward gender equality and social development.

In Afghanistan, women's rights have faced severe restrictions in recent years. Since the return of the Taliban in 2021, women have been barred from most secondary and higher education, many forms of employment, and public life.

Human rights groups say these policies have significantly affected women's economic and social participation. International agencies warn that the restrictions have deepened poverty and limited access to education and healthcare for women and girls across Afghanistan.

UNICEF has warned that millions of Afghan girls remain out of school due to ongoing restrictions on female education, describing the situation as one of the most severe gender-based education crises in the world.

Meanwhile, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have repeatedly called for stronger international action, saying policies limiting women's education, employment and movement in Afghanistan amount to systematic discrimination.

UN Women stressed that when laws are fair and justice systems work for all women and girls, societies as a whole benefit. The agency called on governments to strengthen legal protections and ensure equal rights to support social stability and economic development worldwide.