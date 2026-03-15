Shivam Dube Surprised To See Paparazzi Outside Luxury Andheri Home Where Celebs Including Kapil Sharma Live Watch

MENAFN - Live Mint) India's T20 World Cup winning hero Shivam Dube appears to be on friendly terms with paparazzi, who are common visitors to his luxurious apartment complex in Mumbai, where comedian Kapil Sharma and other celebrities live.

A video doing the rounds on social media shows Dube on the phone at the reception of his apartment building, when the paparazzo filming the video approaches the cricket star.

In the video, Dube, clad in a maroon kurta, appears surprised and acknowledges the paparazzo, who greets him excitedly - "Bhai aapko dekh liya hum log ne (Brother, we have already seen you)," the man is heard saying on the video, before he asks the cricketer how he has been doing.

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"Badiya bhai (I've been great)," Dube tells the paparazzo, giving a thumbs up, to which the man replies, "Humara desh ka naam roshan kar diya aap ne (You've made our nation proud)."

Dube then goes on crack a joke with the paparazzi present there, before asking them what they are doing at the apartment.

The paparazzi then tell Dube that a comedian "Bharti ji", presumably Bharti Singh, was visiting "Kapil bhai" in the building, which is known to have the residence of comedian Kapil Sharma.

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Dube currently resides in DLH Enclave, located in Oshiwara in Mumbai's Andheri West, with reports suggesting he purchased them in June 2025.

According to a report by Magic Bricks, Dubey purchased two apartments in DLH Enclave for a total of ₹27.5 crore, with the property registration taking place on June 19 last year.

Dube purchased the property from Dev Land and Housing Pvt Ltd, and paid stamp duty of ₹1.65 crore.

The two apartments are located on the 17th and 18th floor of the building, with a total carpet area of 9,603 square feet. The apartments also come with three car parking spaces.

Apart from Dube, DLH Enclave also houses other high-profile residents, including comedian Kapil Sharma and singer Mika Singh.

It was also home to late actor Irrfan Khan, as per a report by HT.