Ethereum Foundation Offloads $10.2M ETH To Bitmine In OTC Deal

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The Ethereum Foundation has completed a direct OTC sale of 5,000 Ether to BitMine Immersion Technologies, a move valued at about $10.2 million at the agreed price of $2,042.96 per ETH. The deal was announced in a Saturday post on X, with proceeds earmarked to support the foundation's core operations-from protocol research and development to ecosystem growth initiatives and community grant programs. The on-chain transfer will originate from a Safe multisignature wallet, underscoring a cautious approach to treasury management. BitMine Immersion Technologies, a NYSE American-listed company trading under BMNR, has established itself as a major Ether holder, boasting more than 4.5 million ETH worth roughly $9.3 billion according to treasury-tracking services. The arrangement reflects ongoing treasury moves as the ecosystem weighs liquidity against long‐term network security and growth.

The sale represents the Ethereum Foundation's second direct corporate ETH OTC transaction. In July 2025, the foundation sold 10,000 ETH to SharpLink Gaming at an average price around $2,572.37, a transaction valued at roughly $25.7 million. Those operations fit within a treasury framework the Foundation publicly introduced in June 2025, which aims to convert a portion of ETH holdings into fiat to fund a fiat-based operating reserve. The policy targets annual spending of roughly 15% of treasury holdings while preserving a multi-year runway for core activities.

In tandem with liquidity management, the Foundation has begun staking a portion of its treasury, with plans to deploy around 70,000 ETH into validator infrastructure using open-source tools. The staking initiative aligns with a broader push to diversify the network's security model while encouraging community-led participation in validator infrastructure. The move follows a broader shift toward leveraging on-chain infrastructure to support long‐term network health, even as treasury activity continues to balance immediate operating needs with future protocol upgrades.

Earlier this week, the Foundation also published a mandate outlining its role in stewarding the Ethereum ecosystem, emphasizing decentralization, user sovereignty over assets and data, and the preservation of openness, censorship-resistance, and privacy. The document reiterates that Ethereum should remain open-source and resilient while scaling to support global adoption. The Foundation says its focus will center on core protocol upgrades, long-term research, cybersecurity, and developer tools, while gradually reducing direct influence over the network's trajectory.

As part of these broader efforts, the Ethereum Foundation has highlighted the importance of maintaining a balanced treasury-between liquid assets that fund operations and longer-horizon holdings that bolster network security. The ongoing staking program, coupled with selective asset sales, signals a strategy of gradual, governance-aligned treasury management rather than rapid asset liquidation. The organization has also reinforced its stance on decentralization and user sovereignty as guiding principles for future development, a position that remains central to the community's assessment of Ethereum's long-term resilience.

Market participants are watching how these treasury decisions influence Ether's price dynamics and the broader crypto landscape, particularly given the scale of corporate holdings represented by BitMine Immersion Technologies and its peers. The evolving framework could shape how other entities think about treasury diversification, liquidity management, and governance participation in a world where institutional drivers increasingly intersect with open-source protocols.

Why it matters

The Ethereum Foundation's treasury actions underscore a pragmatic approach to sustaining core protocol work while supporting a broader ecosystem economy. By converting a portion of ETH into fiat to fund operations, the Foundation aims to ensure stable funding for research, development, and community initiatives even as the network continues to evolve through staking, upgrades, and tooling improvements. This approach also highlights how non-profit and corporate treasury strategies can align with long-term network security goals, providing a potential blueprint for other organizations balancing liquidity with stewardship responsibilities.

At the same time, the moves reinforce the role of corporate treasuries as major liquidity anchors in the crypto space. BitMine Immersion Technologies' distinctive position as a leading Ether holder signals a continued consolidation of ownership among large institutional actors. The presence of such buyers and the timing of OTC sales can influence market depth and price discovery, particularly during periods of macro volatility or shifting risk appetite. For developers and users, the emphasis on decentralization, privacy-preserving design, and censorship resistance remains central to Ethereum's mission, even as the funding environment evolves to support ongoing protocol work and security enhancements.

From a governance perspective, the Foundation's renewed mandate suggests a deliberate calibration of influence: funding core work without exerting heavy-handed direction over the network's day-to-day decisions. This approach may reassure users that the project remains committed to open governance and community-led development while recognizing the practical needs of sustaining a global-scale protocol. For investors and builders, the outlined priorities-protocol upgrades, long-horizon research, cybersecurity, and developer tooling-could translate into meaningful advances in network usability, security, and scalability over the coming quarters.

Monitoring the cadence of future ETH OTC sales by the Ethereum Foundation, including any disclosures on price, volume, and counterparties. Progress on the 70,000 ETH staking plan, including deployment timelines, validator outreach, and integration with open-source infrastructure. Updates to the Foundation's mandate and any governance signals that indicate shifts in focus or funding strategy. Shifts in corporate treasury activity among Ether holders, as broader market liquidity and risk sentiment evolve.

Ethereum Foundation X post announcing the OTC sale and its use of proceeds. July 2025 sale of 10,000 ETH to SharpLink Gaming and related coverage. Ethereum Treasuries page documenting large Ether holdings and treasury activity. Ethereum Foundation mandate outlining role, goals, and governance stance.

What to watch nextSources & verificationEthereum Foundation's second corporate ETH OTC sale and treasury strategy

The Ethereum Foundation announced a second corporate ETH sale in an OTC arrangement, transferring 5,000 Ether to BitMine Immersion Technologies (EXCHANGE: BMNR) for about $10.2 million at roughly $2,042.96 per ETH. The announcement, disseminated via an X post, makes clear that the proceeds will underwrite the foundation's ongoing core operations: protocol research and development, ecosystem growth initiatives, and community grant programs. The on-chain payment is slated to come from the foundation's Safe multisignature wallet, a custody mechanism that reflects the group's emphasis on secure treasury management. BitMine Immersion Technologies-the NYSE American-listed company known by the ticker BMNR-has emerged as a leading corporate holder of Ether, with more than 4.5 million ETH in its treasury, valued at approximately $9.3 billion according to public trackers. This acquisition underlines a broader trend of large institutional actors participating directly in Ethereum's long‐term funding and asset allocation strategy, complementing the foundation's funding priorities.

The deal constitutes the federation's second direct crypto-to-cash sale to a corporate treasury holder and follows a July 2025 transaction in which the foundation sold 10,000 ETH to SharpLink Gaming at an average price of about $2,572.37, totaling roughly $25.7 million. These OTC transactions are part of a formal treasury management framework launched in June 2025, designed to convert a portion of ETH holdings to fiat to sustain a fiat-based operating reserve. The framework sets a target of spending roughly 15% of treasury holdings annually to maintain a viable operating runway across multiple years, while preserving enough liquidity to fund ongoing protocol work and ecosystem initiatives.

The Foundation's staking initiative also took a step forward this week, signaling a dual-pronged strategy: maintain liquidity for operations while expanding on-chain security through validator deployment. The plan calls for approximately 70,000 ETH to be staked using open‐source infrastructure to bolster the network's validator base. This move aligns with broader efforts to diversify the treasury beyond liquidity alone, aiming to strengthen long-term security and resilience at a time when Ethereum continues to scale through upgrades and tooling improvements.

In a separate development, the Foundation published a mandate detailing its stewardship of the Ethereum ecosystem, stressing decentralization and user sovereignty as core principles. The document lays out a plan to keep Ethereum censorship-resistant, open-source, and privacy-preserving, while supporting scalable adoption on a global scale. The Foundation emphasizes a focus on core protocol upgrades, sustainable long‐term research, cybersecurity, and developer tooling, with a plan to progressively reduce direct governance influence over the network. This framing signals a deliberate shift toward more community-led governance and transparent, long-horizon funding for the network's ongoing evolution.

Market observers continue to parse how these treasury moves interact with the broader dynamics of liquidity, risk sentiment, and regulatory developments shaping the crypto sector. By balancing periodic asset sales with strategic staking, the Ethereum Foundation aims to sustain essential operations and fund innovation, while aligning with a decentralization ethos that remains central to Ethereum's identity. The ongoing evolution of the foundation's treasury framework will be watched closely by developers, investors, and users who rely on Ethereum's infrastructure for a wide range of applications.

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