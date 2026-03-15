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Cuban Protesters Attack Communist Party Office Amid Food, Power Shortages
(MENAFN) In a rare display of public dissent, protesters in Cuba ransacked a Communist Party office following a rally over rising food prices and ongoing power shortages.
Authorities reported that five individuals were arrested after a small group vandalized the offices in the central city of Moron overnight into Saturday. Discontent has been growing among Cubans as the island faces rolling blackouts and shortages of food, fuel, and medicine, worsened by a prolonged US oil blockade.
Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel acknowledged that the protesters’ concerns were “legitimate,” but he stressed that “violence and vandalism that threatens citizen tranquility” would not be tolerated. On X, he stated that the prolonged blackouts had understandably caused “distress,” attributing the situation to a US blockade that has “cruelly intensified in recent months.”
The protest coincided with the Cuban government confirming that talks with the US were underway to “seek solutions through dialogue” regarding the two nations’ differences. Díaz-Canel noted in a national broadcast on Friday that no fuel had entered Cuba in three months due to the US oil blockade.
US President Donald Trump has openly expressed a desire to see a leadership change in Cuba.
He warned on Monday that Cuba was in “deep trouble” and threatened a “friendly takeover.”
Following the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in January, Trump indicated that Cuba would be “next.” The US has since blocked Venezuelan oil shipments, which previously supplied about half of Cuba’s energy needs, and threatened tariffs on any country supplying oil to the island, in addition to the decades-long trade embargo.
Authorities reported that five individuals were arrested after a small group vandalized the offices in the central city of Moron overnight into Saturday. Discontent has been growing among Cubans as the island faces rolling blackouts and shortages of food, fuel, and medicine, worsened by a prolonged US oil blockade.
Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel acknowledged that the protesters’ concerns were “legitimate,” but he stressed that “violence and vandalism that threatens citizen tranquility” would not be tolerated. On X, he stated that the prolonged blackouts had understandably caused “distress,” attributing the situation to a US blockade that has “cruelly intensified in recent months.”
The protest coincided with the Cuban government confirming that talks with the US were underway to “seek solutions through dialogue” regarding the two nations’ differences. Díaz-Canel noted in a national broadcast on Friday that no fuel had entered Cuba in three months due to the US oil blockade.
US President Donald Trump has openly expressed a desire to see a leadership change in Cuba.
He warned on Monday that Cuba was in “deep trouble” and threatened a “friendly takeover.”
Following the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in January, Trump indicated that Cuba would be “next.” The US has since blocked Venezuelan oil shipments, which previously supplied about half of Cuba’s energy needs, and threatened tariffs on any country supplying oil to the island, in addition to the decades-long trade embargo.
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