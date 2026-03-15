Oscars 2026: Palestinian Actor Says He Can't Attend Ceremony Because Of US Travel Ban
The Voice of Hind Rajab, a film about a five-year-old Palestinian girl killed by Israeli forces in Gaza in 2024, has been Oscar-nominated for best international feature film.Recommended For You 'Ramadan just flew by': Dubai worshippers at last Friday prayers before Eid Parkin announces paid parking rates for Jumeirah Village Circle
Malhees, who plays the role of a call centre operator attempting to help her, said he cannot attend the Academy Awards show, known as the Oscars, because he has been barred from entering the US.
"I am not allowed to enter the United States because of my Palestinian citizenship," Malhees said on Instagram, adding "it hurts" he would not attend the Oscars.
In a December proclamation restricting entry of foreign nationals, President Donald Trump said he had "determined to fully restrict and limit the entry of individuals using travel documents issued or endorsed by the Palestinian Authority."
The proclamation restricting entry of people from some countries cited security reasons and went into effect on January 1, according to the State Department's website.
The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The movie was spurred by an incident in which five of Rajab's family members and two ambulance workers who went to save her were also killed by Israeli fire. Israel says the incident is under review.
Malhees says the film's other Palestinian cast members have citizenship that allows US travel but he only holds a Palestinian passport.
Trump has also attempted to deport foreign pro-Palestinian voices from the United States. On Friday, an immigration judge ordered the release of Leqaa Kordia, who lost over 170 family members in Gaza and has been detained for a year. Two previous orders have not led to her release.ALSO READ
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