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Innovation City Content Debuts on Khaleej Times’ KT Talks
(MENAFN- mslgroup) Dubai, 12th March 2026: Khaleej Times has announced that Innovation City’s thought-leadership content is now live on KT Talks, marking the first activation of the one-year partnership signed earlier this year between Khaleej Times and Innovation City.
As the first organisation to publish on KT Talks, Innovation City is using the platform to spotlight founders, emerging companies, and technologies shaping Ras Al Khaimah’s innovation ecosystem, with a focus on sectors including artificial intelligence, Web3 and digital assets, gaming, robotics, digital health, and advanced software.
Charles Yardley, Chief Executive Officer of Khaleej Times, said:
"Innovation City being our first KT Talks partner demonstrates the appetite for innovative storytelling and highlights the growing importance of thought-leadership content in the region. With their content now live, our readers can explore the ideas, companies, and technologies driving the UAE’s innovation ecosystem."
KT Talks allows partner organisations to create, curate, and distribute thought-leadership content using the same professional tools as Khaleej Times editors. All articles are fully integrated across the website, ensuring discoverability, transparency, and alignment with newsroom standards. By embedding insights within a trusted publishing ecosystem, brands do more than publish content; they build digital authority, securing top-tier rankings, shaping narratives, and surfacing in AI-generated answers rather than just search results.
Innovation City, Ras Al Khaimah’s technology and innovation free zone, is home to startups, scale-ups, and global companies across sectors including artificial intelligence, Web3 and digital assets, gaming, robotics, digital health, and advanced software. Through KT Talks, these insights are now reaching founders, technologists, investors, and talent across the UAE and internationally.
Paul Dawalibi, Chief Executive Officer of Innovation City, added: "Our KT Talks partnership with Khaleej Times gives us a platform to share the stories of Ras Al Khaimah’s innovators and emerging businesses with a wider audience. We are excited to showcase the people, ideas, and technologies shaping the future of the UAE’s innovation ecosystem and to inspire more founders and technologists to be part of this journey."
Readers can explore Innovation City’s content on KT Talks, where articles are hosted, promoted, and distributed alongside regular newsroom stories. The platform uses SEO-optimised headlines, structured leads, and expert editorial guidance to ensure maximum engagement and visibility.
As the first organisation to publish on KT Talks, Innovation City is using the platform to spotlight founders, emerging companies, and technologies shaping Ras Al Khaimah’s innovation ecosystem, with a focus on sectors including artificial intelligence, Web3 and digital assets, gaming, robotics, digital health, and advanced software.
Charles Yardley, Chief Executive Officer of Khaleej Times, said:
"Innovation City being our first KT Talks partner demonstrates the appetite for innovative storytelling and highlights the growing importance of thought-leadership content in the region. With their content now live, our readers can explore the ideas, companies, and technologies driving the UAE’s innovation ecosystem."
KT Talks allows partner organisations to create, curate, and distribute thought-leadership content using the same professional tools as Khaleej Times editors. All articles are fully integrated across the website, ensuring discoverability, transparency, and alignment with newsroom standards. By embedding insights within a trusted publishing ecosystem, brands do more than publish content; they build digital authority, securing top-tier rankings, shaping narratives, and surfacing in AI-generated answers rather than just search results.
Innovation City, Ras Al Khaimah’s technology and innovation free zone, is home to startups, scale-ups, and global companies across sectors including artificial intelligence, Web3 and digital assets, gaming, robotics, digital health, and advanced software. Through KT Talks, these insights are now reaching founders, technologists, investors, and talent across the UAE and internationally.
Paul Dawalibi, Chief Executive Officer of Innovation City, added: "Our KT Talks partnership with Khaleej Times gives us a platform to share the stories of Ras Al Khaimah’s innovators and emerging businesses with a wider audience. We are excited to showcase the people, ideas, and technologies shaping the future of the UAE’s innovation ecosystem and to inspire more founders and technologists to be part of this journey."
Readers can explore Innovation City’s content on KT Talks, where articles are hosted, promoted, and distributed alongside regular newsroom stories. The platform uses SEO-optimised headlines, structured leads, and expert editorial guidance to ensure maximum engagement and visibility.
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