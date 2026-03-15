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QRCS Carries Out Humanitarian Projects In 10 Countries
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Red Crescent continues to implement a package of humanitarian projects in several countries as part of a Ramadan campaign for the year 1447 AH, aimed at supporting communities affected by crises and disasters and improving their living conditions this context, the Qatar Red Crescent guide outlines the implementation of 25 water and sanitation projects across 10 countries, benefiting approximately 3,669,846 people, at a total cost of QAR 39,815,845 projects include drilling artesian wells, installing solar-powered water pumps, constructing water tanks and water stations, operating mobile tankers to distribute clean drinking water in camps and orphanages, and building sanitary latrines Secretary-General for Relief and International Development at the Qatar Red Crescent Mohammed Badr Al Sada said that providing clean water is a fundamental priority for affected communities because of its vital role in preserving public health and improving living conditions Qatar Red Crescent also plans to implement 12 projects to support education in 8 countries, benefiting 24,230 boys and girls, at a total cost of QAR 12,967,250. These projects include maintaining and repairing schools, constructing and equipping classrooms, providing school supplies and backpacks, and sponsoring students part of multi-sector projects, the plan includes implementing nine projects to support orphans and the elderly in four countries, benefiting more than 56,300 people, at a cost exceeding QAR 21,977,500, through the provision of food, clothing, shelter, and healthcare services to the targeted groups projects come within the framework of the Qatar Red Crescent's efforts to strengthen humanitarian response and provide support to the most vulnerable populations in several countries affected by crises and disasters around the world.
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