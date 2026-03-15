LIVE UPDATES: Saudi Intercepts 9 Drones In Riyadh, Eastern Province

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Saudi Ministry of Defense announced on Sunday the interception and destruction of nine drones in the Riyadh and Eastern regions.

The UAE also stated that its air defences were responding to missile and drone threats. Meanwhile in Bahrain, air raid sirens were activated.

Stay tuned for more updates:

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8:30pm Doha

TimeF1 races in Bahrain, Saudi cancelled due to Middle East turmoil

Formula One races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia have been cancelled as the Middle East war engulfs the region, motorsport's governing body the FIA announced on Saturday.

"It has been confirmed today that, after careful evaluations, due to the ongoing situation in the Middle East region, the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix will not take place in April," the International Automobile Federation (FIA) said in a statement. Read more

7:15pm Doha Time

UAE responding to Iranian missile and drone threats

The UAE's Ministry of Defence says its air defences are“responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran”.

It says the sounds being heard are the result of interceptions.

7pm Doha Time

Saudi intercepts 9 drones in Riyadh, Eastern Province

The Saudi Ministry of Defense announced on Sunday the interception and destruction of nine drones in the Riyadh and Eastern regions.

Spokesperson for the Saudi Ministry of Defense, Brig. Gen. Turki Al Malki, stated that seven drones were intercepted and destroyed in Riyadh and Eastern regions, noting that two additional drones were intercepted and destroyed in Eastern Province.

The Saudi Ministry of Defense had announced earlier today the interception and destruction of six drones in the Eastern Province.

6:45pm Doha Time

Air raid sirens activated in Bahrain

The Bahrain Interior Ministry says that sirens have been activated and urges residents to remain calm and head to the nearest safe location.