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Temperatures In Qatar To Gradually Rise, Expected To Reach Mid-30S By Weekend

Temperatures In Qatar To Gradually Rise, Expected To Reach Mid-30S By Weekend


2026-03-15 04:01:36
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar is experiencing a gradual rise in temperatures, and this increase will continue until the weekend.

The Qatar Meteorology Department said this while sharing a temperature graph showing the rise.

It further added that the temperatures are expected to reach mid-thirties across the country, including in Doha.

Meanwhile in its weather update for Sunday, March 15, 2026, it said that the day will be relatively hot with scattered clouds, becoming relatively cool by night.

Offshore the weather will be hazy and accompanied by scattered clouds.

The maximum temperature expected in Doha is 30°C.

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The Peninsula

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