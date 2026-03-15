Theegala Climbs Back Into Top 10 As Aberg Widens Lead At Players Championship

MENAFN - IANS) Ponte Vedra (USA) March 15 (IANS) Indian-American Sahith Theegala shot a 4-under 68 to climb back into the top 10 with one round remaining at the $25 million Players Championship.

Theegala produced six birdies and two bogeys in his third round to move to 7-under par overall. He trails Sweden's Ludvig Aberg, who extended his lead to three shots after carding a 1-under 71 to reach 13-under par.

Another Indian-American, Akshay Bhatia, returned a 2-under 70 to move up two places and sit tied for 26th alongside world number one Scottie Scheffler, who carded a 4-under 68 to move to 4-under overall.

Indo-Canadian Sudarshan Yellamaraju impressed with a 6-under 66 to break into the top 20. He is currently tied for 19th place at 5-under par.

Rory McIlroy continued to struggle, carding an even-par round to remain tied for 57th with a total score of 1-over par.

Theegala began his round with a birdie on the first hole but dropped a shot on the seventh to make the turn at even par. On the back nine, the 28-year-old gained momentum with consecutive birdies on the 11th and 12th holes before a bogey on the 14th. He finished strongly with birdies on the 15th, 17th and 18th holes.

He is currently tied for 10th alongside Robert MacIntyre, Austin Smotherman, Jacob Bridgeman and Sepp Straka.

A top-10 finish this week could push Theegala into the top 15 of the FedExCup standings.

Aberg maintained his advantage with a steady round that included a birdie and a bogey on the front nine, followed by an eagle and a bogey on the back nine.

Michael Thorbjornsen moved into second place after shooting a 5-under 67 to reach 10-under par overall.

Cameron Young sits third at 9-under par, while Matt Fitzpatrick, Brian Harman, Viktor Hovland, Justin Thomas, Corey Conners and Xander Schauffele are tied for fourth at 8-under after three rounds.