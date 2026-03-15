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London Police Warn Protesters of Arrest Over Al-Quds Day Slogans
(MENAFN) UK authorities have warned that participants in Sunday’s London protests could face arrest if they openly support Palestine Action or chant “intifada” slogans.
The Metropolitan Police Service announced on Friday that marches connected to Al-Quds Day demonstrations and counter-protests have been banned across London, following approval from the Home Secretary. Instead, protesters will be confined to a two-hour static gathering on the south bank of the River Thames. Counter-protests are expected on the north bank under the same conditions.
Al-Quds Day, established by Iran’s former supreme leader Ayatollah Khomeini after the 1979 revolution, is held annually on the last Friday of Ramadan.
Police explained that the month-long ban on marches for both groups is a targeted measure aimed at reducing the risk of clashes. “This is a limited and specific ban; it will apply to Al Quds Day protests and those countering. This ban will be in place for one month,” the authorities said.
“The Met’s assessment is that a static protest will be easier to police and prevent the two sides from coming together. While this reduces the risk, we cannot completely rule it out,” officers added.
Authorities warned that anyone attempting to march or encouraging others to do so will face arrest.
The Metropolitan Police Service announced on Friday that marches connected to Al-Quds Day demonstrations and counter-protests have been banned across London, following approval from the Home Secretary. Instead, protesters will be confined to a two-hour static gathering on the south bank of the River Thames. Counter-protests are expected on the north bank under the same conditions.
Al-Quds Day, established by Iran’s former supreme leader Ayatollah Khomeini after the 1979 revolution, is held annually on the last Friday of Ramadan.
Police explained that the month-long ban on marches for both groups is a targeted measure aimed at reducing the risk of clashes. “This is a limited and specific ban; it will apply to Al Quds Day protests and those countering. This ban will be in place for one month,” the authorities said.
“The Met’s assessment is that a static protest will be easier to police and prevent the two sides from coming together. While this reduces the risk, we cannot completely rule it out,” officers added.
Authorities warned that anyone attempting to march or encouraging others to do so will face arrest.
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