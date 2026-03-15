403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Thousands Rally for Palestine at US Consulate in Toronto
(MENAFN) Approximately 4,500 demonstrators gathered on Saturday in downtown Toronto to show support for Palestine, protesting in front of the US Consulate.
The annual Al-Quds Day rally proceeded after a judge rejected the Ontario government’s last-minute attempt to block the demonstration. While the event drew a significant police presence, only two arrests were reported, including one involving a counter-protester. Some participants waved Palestinian and Iranian flags and chanted “Free Palestine,” according to reports.
Several organizations, including the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM), challenged the ban in court, citing the need “to defend civil liberties of the right to protest and to push back on anti-Palestinian racism.” The province had filed its motion around noon on Saturday.
“We were pleased to see the court in this case uphold the importance of charter-protected freedoms by dismissing the application,” the NCCM said in a statement.
Premier Doug Ford had attempted to halt the event, describing it as “a breeding ground for hate and antisemitism.” The legal challenge followed an incident earlier in the week when a shot was fired at the US Consulate.
Justice Robert Centa dismissed the province’s motion, citing “insufficient evidence” to justify a court order. “The court expects the participants not to engage in any criminal or tortious activity during the protest,” the judge said, adding that “the court expects the police to enforce the law. No order of this court is necessary to achieve either of those ends.”
The annual Al-Quds Day rally proceeded after a judge rejected the Ontario government’s last-minute attempt to block the demonstration. While the event drew a significant police presence, only two arrests were reported, including one involving a counter-protester. Some participants waved Palestinian and Iranian flags and chanted “Free Palestine,” according to reports.
Several organizations, including the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM), challenged the ban in court, citing the need “to defend civil liberties of the right to protest and to push back on anti-Palestinian racism.” The province had filed its motion around noon on Saturday.
“We were pleased to see the court in this case uphold the importance of charter-protected freedoms by dismissing the application,” the NCCM said in a statement.
Premier Doug Ford had attempted to halt the event, describing it as “a breeding ground for hate and antisemitism.” The legal challenge followed an incident earlier in the week when a shot was fired at the US Consulate.
Justice Robert Centa dismissed the province’s motion, citing “insufficient evidence” to justify a court order. “The court expects the participants not to engage in any criminal or tortious activity during the protest,” the judge said, adding that “the court expects the police to enforce the law. No order of this court is necessary to achieve either of those ends.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment