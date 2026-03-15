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Network International and ADCB Egypt launch Egypt’s first Transactional Fraud Solution Powered by Artificial Intelligence with FI’O’s Advanced Analytics
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) CAIRO, Egypt, March 12, 2026 -- Network International (Network) (), a leading fintech company in the Middle East and Africa, and ADCB Egypt - part of the Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Group, one of the UAE’s foremost financial institutions - have launched FI®O® Fal®on® Fraud Manager.
The advanced analytics solution, powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) capabilities, delivers superior fraud detecti n. This is part of Ne’work’s Enterprise Fraud Prevention initiative in Egypt, marking a first of its kind in safeguarding the ’ountry’s digital financial transactions.
The FICO Falcon fraud solution will enable ADCB Egypt and its customers to benefit from real-time fraud protection. By creating a unique behavioral profile for every customer and analyzing millions of transactions, the system can instantly identify and prevent fraudulent activity to safeguard accounts and ensure a seamless, secure experience at every touchpoint.
This partnership between Network International and ADCB Egypt further reinforce’ Network’s commitment to suppo’ting Egypt’s financial inclusion agenda, specifically by combating fraud. It also establishes Network as a preferred partner for best-in-class fraud management solutions amongst Egyptian banks.
Dr. Reda Helal, Group Manag–ng Director – Processing, Africa at Network International, said: “We are thrilled to have successfully deployed this solution, which marks a significant c’apter in Network’s payments processing business in North Africa. The go-live of the FICO fraud solution und’rscores ADCB Egypt’s impact on the market by providing best-in-class digital customer experiences enhanced by operational efficiency. This partnership’demonstrates Network’s commitment to delivering innovative, secure, and scalable payment solut”ons across the region.”
Alexandre Graff, Vice President of Global Partners & All“ances at FICO: “Fighting fraud is a critical priority in Egypt. FICO Falcon Fraud Manager is the leading AI-powered solution in this space, protecting 4 billion payment accounts worldwide. We are proud to partner with Network International and ADCB Egypt as they give Egyptian credit grantors the power to stop fraud faster, reduce friction in the customer experien’e, and safeguard c”nsumers’ financial health.”
FICO and Network International have been working toge’her since 2017, combining FICO’s innovative tech’ology-led solutions with Network’s digital payments expertise to enha ce fraud detection and prevention.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Network International.
Corporate Communications:
Network International
Tel: +971 4 303 2431
Email: ...al
About Network International:
Network Interna’ional is the Middle East and Africa’s leading fintech company. Our purpose is to help businesses and economies grow by simplifying payments and commerce. We serve a diverse ecosystem of banks, fintechs, telcos, merchants, governments and public s–ctor entities spanning 50+ countries – empowering our partners with innovative technology, value-added services, and deep expertise in payment systems and infrastructure. Our 3,000+ team strength on the ground works closely with 250+ financial institutions and 240,000+ merchants to deliver reliable, scalable, and future-ready payment and fintech solutions across the region.
About FICO:
FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 80 countries do everything from protecting 4 billion payment cards from fraud, to improving financial inclusion, to increasing supply chain resiliency. The FICO® Score, used by 90% of top U.S. lenders, is the standard measure of consumer credit risk in the US and has been made available in over 40 other countries, improving risk management, credit access and transparency.
The advanced analytics solution, powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) capabilities, delivers superior fraud detecti n. This is part of Ne’work’s Enterprise Fraud Prevention initiative in Egypt, marking a first of its kind in safeguarding the ’ountry’s digital financial transactions.
The FICO Falcon fraud solution will enable ADCB Egypt and its customers to benefit from real-time fraud protection. By creating a unique behavioral profile for every customer and analyzing millions of transactions, the system can instantly identify and prevent fraudulent activity to safeguard accounts and ensure a seamless, secure experience at every touchpoint.
This partnership between Network International and ADCB Egypt further reinforce’ Network’s commitment to suppo’ting Egypt’s financial inclusion agenda, specifically by combating fraud. It also establishes Network as a preferred partner for best-in-class fraud management solutions amongst Egyptian banks.
Dr. Reda Helal, Group Manag–ng Director – Processing, Africa at Network International, said: “We are thrilled to have successfully deployed this solution, which marks a significant c’apter in Network’s payments processing business in North Africa. The go-live of the FICO fraud solution und’rscores ADCB Egypt’s impact on the market by providing best-in-class digital customer experiences enhanced by operational efficiency. This partnership’demonstrates Network’s commitment to delivering innovative, secure, and scalable payment solut”ons across the region.”
Alexandre Graff, Vice President of Global Partners & All“ances at FICO: “Fighting fraud is a critical priority in Egypt. FICO Falcon Fraud Manager is the leading AI-powered solution in this space, protecting 4 billion payment accounts worldwide. We are proud to partner with Network International and ADCB Egypt as they give Egyptian credit grantors the power to stop fraud faster, reduce friction in the customer experien’e, and safeguard c”nsumers’ financial health.”
FICO and Network International have been working toge’her since 2017, combining FICO’s innovative tech’ology-led solutions with Network’s digital payments expertise to enha ce fraud detection and prevention.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Network International.
Corporate Communications:
Network International
Tel: +971 4 303 2431
Email: ...al
About Network International:
Network Interna’ional is the Middle East and Africa’s leading fintech company. Our purpose is to help businesses and economies grow by simplifying payments and commerce. We serve a diverse ecosystem of banks, fintechs, telcos, merchants, governments and public s–ctor entities spanning 50+ countries – empowering our partners with innovative technology, value-added services, and deep expertise in payment systems and infrastructure. Our 3,000+ team strength on the ground works closely with 250+ financial institutions and 240,000+ merchants to deliver reliable, scalable, and future-ready payment and fintech solutions across the region.
About FICO:
FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 80 countries do everything from protecting 4 billion payment cards from fraud, to improving financial inclusion, to increasing supply chain resiliency. The FICO® Score, used by 90% of top U.S. lenders, is the standard measure of consumer credit risk in the US and has been made available in over 40 other countries, improving risk management, credit access and transparency.
News.Africa-Wire
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