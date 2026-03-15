Domestic LPG Supply Secure, Oil Firms Advise Against Panic Buying

LPG Supply Stable Across India, OMCs Advise Against Panic Bookings

Domestic LPG supplies across the country remain stable and secure as oil marketing companies continue operations to ensure uninterrupted delivery to households. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, along with Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and HP, confirmed that systems are geared to maintain a steady flow of cylinders.

The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) circulated an advisory for consumers to avoid panic bookings or visiting distributor premises, stating that such early bookings can delay deliveries for those who need cylinders urgently. The current distribution framework is designed to function without the need for physical visits to distributors, allowing consumers to book refills from their homes.

Avoid Panic Bookings to Ensure Smooth Delivery

"Domestic LPG supply across the country remains fully secure and uninterrupted," a joint statement by the OMCs said on X. The statement noted that unusual booking patterns could disrupt the timeline for others.

"Unusually early or panic bookings can delay deliveries for others who need cylinders urgently. Let's ensure the system works smoothly for everyone. Book only when required. Every kitchen deserves its flame on time," the statement added.

Digital Platforms for Refill Booking

To facilitate remote bookings, several digital and automated platforms are available. Consumers can use IVRS, SMS, mobile applications, missed call services, or official websites to request refills. The OMCs emphasised that the regular distribution system is equipped to handle the demand.

OMCs Reiterate Commitment to Supply Chain

Highlighting past examples, the companies reminded their commitment to maintaining the supply chain during the COVID period. "Even during the most challenging times, LPG continued to reach homes across the country," the statement read, ensuring that the teams are currently working "round the clock to keep your kitchens running"

The advisory encourages citizens to stay at home and rely on the existing delivery network. "Stay home. Stay assured. Your cylinder will reach you," the company stated, adding that the objective remains to ensure every kitchen receives its flame on time without unnecessary public gatherings at distribution centres. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)