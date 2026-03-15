Mps, Delhi Police Face Off In Cricket Match For TB-Free India Mission

Members of Parliament (MPs) and personnel of the Delhi Police faced off in a friendly T20 cricket match in the national capital as part of the 'TB Mukt Bharat' awareness campaign, aimed at promoting the government's initiative to eliminate tuberculosis in India. The T20 match between Delhi and Police and MPs is being held at New Delhi's Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium under the TB Mukt Bharat campaign.

'TB will lose. The country will win'

Speaking to the reporters before the match, BJP MP Anurag Thakur said, "I am grateful to the MPs and the Delhi Police officers. We are playing this match for awareness... It doesn't matter who wins or loses here. TB will lose. The country will win."

A Nehru-Era Tradition

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice-President and Congress MP Rajeev Shukla gave insights into the legacy of this cricket match, which he said is organised every year by the Constitution Club of India. "The match is being organised by the Constitution Club of India. It is organised every year... 'TB Mukt Bharat' is the cause of the match. This has been a tradition. It has been happening since the Nehru era," he said.

Spreading Awareness for TB Treatment

Speaking with ANI, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said, "A campaign is underway in the country, and we have largely succeeded in ensuring that no one has to lose their life to TB. Many treatments and precautions for it have already arrived, and to raise awareness among people about it, we are playing a cricket match.

"Today, on one side, there will be the team of MPs, and on the other side, the Delhi Police team, and we are going to play an exhibition match," he added.

Last Year's Match

Last year, Members of Parliament faced a team of actors, captained by Suniel Shetty, featuring Bollywood celebrities such as Sohail Khan, Sharad Kelkar, Raja Bhervani, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Freddy Daruwala, Sameer Kochhar, Navdeep Tomar, Sunny Deol, Abhishek Kapoor, Siddharth Jadhav, and Muddasir Bhat. The actors defeated the MPs in the cricket match. (ANI)

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