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Israel Sees Surge in Hospitalizations Amid Conflict with Iran, Lebanon
(MENAFN) Israel's Ministry of Health stated on Saturday that 3,138 people have been hospitalized in Israel since the start of its latest conflict involving Iran and Lebanon.
According to the ministry, the injured were transferred to hospitals nationwide following attacks over the past two weeks. Of those hospitalized, 81 remain under care: one in very critical condition, nine in serious condition, eight with moderate injuries, and 57 with minor wounds.
Israeli authorities continue to enforce strict censorship regarding losses from missiles fired by Iran, including the number of projectiles that landed and the locations affected.
The Lebanese group Hezbollah began targeting Israeli military sites on March 2 in response to joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran that killed the nation’s then-supreme leader Ali Khamenei, as well as Israeli attacks on Lebanon, despite a ceasefire that had been in place since November 2024.
On the same day, Israel intensified its campaign with airstrikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut and other areas in southern and eastern Lebanon. A limited ground incursion into southern Lebanon followed on March 3, coinciding with the ongoing joint US-Israeli operations against Iran that began on Feb. 28.
Lebanese authorities reported that the expanded Israeli strikes have killed 626 people, injured 2,009, and displaced 831,822 individuals, according to reports.
According to the ministry, the injured were transferred to hospitals nationwide following attacks over the past two weeks. Of those hospitalized, 81 remain under care: one in very critical condition, nine in serious condition, eight with moderate injuries, and 57 with minor wounds.
Israeli authorities continue to enforce strict censorship regarding losses from missiles fired by Iran, including the number of projectiles that landed and the locations affected.
The Lebanese group Hezbollah began targeting Israeli military sites on March 2 in response to joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran that killed the nation’s then-supreme leader Ali Khamenei, as well as Israeli attacks on Lebanon, despite a ceasefire that had been in place since November 2024.
On the same day, Israel intensified its campaign with airstrikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut and other areas in southern and eastern Lebanon. A limited ground incursion into southern Lebanon followed on March 3, coinciding with the ongoing joint US-Israeli operations against Iran that began on Feb. 28.
Lebanese authorities reported that the expanded Israeli strikes have killed 626 people, injured 2,009, and displaced 831,822 individuals, according to reports.
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