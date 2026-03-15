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Deadly Israeli Strikes Target Families, Healthcare Workers in Lebanon
(MENAFN) Since early Saturday, at least 29 people have died in multiple airstrikes carried out by Israel across Lebanon, reports indicate, including five members of a single family and 12 health workers.
In southern Lebanon, an airstrike on a house in the town of Mefdoun killed five family members, including two children, according to reports citing local authorities.
In the capital, Beirut, one person was killed and four others injured when a residential apartment in the Nabaa area of Bourj Hammoud was targeted, according to the Health Ministry.
Earlier attacks in southern Lebanon reportedly killed four people in an apartment in Haret Saida, while fighter jets struck a house in the town of Taybeh with no immediate casualties reported.
Tragically, 12 medical personnel—including doctors, paramedics, and nurses—were killed when an Israeli strike hit a primary health care center in Burj Qalaouiyah in Bint Jbeil, according to reports. Rescue teams are actively searching for individuals trapped under the rubble.
Additional strikes in the Al-Rahibat neighborhood reportedly killed seven more people and injured others.
The series of attacks has raised international concern over the humanitarian toll in Lebanon, with civilians—including children and healthcare workers—among the victims.
In southern Lebanon, an airstrike on a house in the town of Mefdoun killed five family members, including two children, according to reports citing local authorities.
In the capital, Beirut, one person was killed and four others injured when a residential apartment in the Nabaa area of Bourj Hammoud was targeted, according to the Health Ministry.
Earlier attacks in southern Lebanon reportedly killed four people in an apartment in Haret Saida, while fighter jets struck a house in the town of Taybeh with no immediate casualties reported.
Tragically, 12 medical personnel—including doctors, paramedics, and nurses—were killed when an Israeli strike hit a primary health care center in Burj Qalaouiyah in Bint Jbeil, according to reports. Rescue teams are actively searching for individuals trapped under the rubble.
Additional strikes in the Al-Rahibat neighborhood reportedly killed seven more people and injured others.
The series of attacks has raised international concern over the humanitarian toll in Lebanon, with civilians—including children and healthcare workers—among the victims.
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