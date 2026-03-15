Accuenergy Expands Portfolio With The AXM-NET2, An Entry-Level Dual Ethernet Modbus Module

MENAFN - Market Press Release) March 10, 2026 8:50 am - Accuenergy has expanded its communication module portfolio with the AXM-NET2, an entry-level dual Ethernet Modbus TCP/IP module designed for Acuvim II and Acuvim L Series power and energy meters.

Toronto, ON - March 09, 2026 - Accuenergy Inc., a leading manufacturer of advanced power and energy metering technologies, has expanded its communication module portfolio with the AXM-NET2, an entry-level dual Ethernet Modbus TCP/IP module designed for Acuvim II and Acuvim L Series power and energy meters.

Bringing Modbus TCP/IP Connectivity to Acuvim II/L Series Meters

As power monitoring deployments expand across industrial and commercial facilities, many installations require reliable Modbus TCP/IP communication over Ethernet to integrate meters into industrial energy monitoring and power management systems.

The AXM-NET2 adds core Ethernet-based Modbus TCP/IP connectivity to Acuvim II and Acuvim L Series meters, enabling secure remote access to real-time meter data and stable network integration.

Key Capabilities Include:

.Dual 10/100 Mbps Ethernet ports support a daisy-chain topology to connect multiple meters without external switches, simplifying network architecture and reducing installation complexity.

.Built-in HTTPS Web Interface for remote network configuration and system management.

.Remote access to real-time data through the NET2 Web Interface, with tabular reports for basic metering, power and energy, and phase angle measurements.

.SNTP time synchronization with configurable time-zone support (UTC ±14:00) for accurate timestamping.

.Encrypted HTTPS data post to AcuCloud with automatic local buffering and retransmission to maintain data continuity during network interruptions.

Accuenergy's Commitment to Innovation

Accuenergy continues to expand its power and energy metering portfolio to address evolving system integration and connectivity requirements across industrial, commercial, and residential applications. The introduction of the AXM-NET2 reflects this ongoing commitment, supporting modern, scalable power monitoring architectures.

About Accuenergy

Founded in 1998, Accuenergy Inc. is a Toronto-based manufacturer specializing in advanced power and energy measurement instruments through modern hardware design, embedded systems, and communication technologies.

Accuenergy's portfolio includes revenue-grade power and energy meters, power quality analyzers, industrial control panels, multi-protocol communication devices, and cloud-based energy management software designed to support monitoring, analysis, and operational efficiency.

To learn more about Accuenergy and its full range of energy measurement solutions, visit