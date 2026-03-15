Bengaluru Crime: Uber Driver Allegedly Robs Sleeping Passenger, Flees With Gold And Iphone

Bengaluru: A late-night Uber ride turned into a robbery for a passenger in Bengaluru. The man, who had dozed off in the cab, was allegedly robbed of his gold jewellery and iPhone by the driver, who then abandoned him on the roadside and disappeared.

The incident took place on the outskirts of the city. The victim, an employee at a private company, has filed a complaint at the Avalahalli Police Station. Police are now searching for the Uber driver who has gone missing after the crime. The man was reportedly on his way home after a party with friends.

What the complaint says

According to the complaint, the man and five of his friends were at a party at a dhaba near Budigere. Afterwards, he booked an Uber cab to get home. The driver picked him up and even took some advance payment for the trip. Tired from the party, the passenger fell asleep just a few minutes into the ride. The driver saw this as an opportunity. He stopped the cab near Orion Uptown in Katanallur, woke the passenger up, and told him, "Your destination has arrived." He then made the man get out of the car and drove off.

A little while after the cab left, the man realised his mobile phone and the gold chain he was wearing were gone. A passerby eventually helped him get home. The next day, he went to the Avalahalli police station to file a formal complaint.

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A clever driver!

Police investigations revealed that the driver was quite cunning. He knew that ending the trip midway would alert the company. So, to cover his tracks, he first dropped the passenger off at Katanallur. Then, he drove to the passenger's actual home address as per the drop location, ended the trip there, and left. Sources said he did this because Uber tracks the entire journey of every cab. This system helps report any untoward incidents, but the driver found a loophole. By completing the trip officially, he tried to avoid immediate suspicion.

Out-of-state driver

After the crime, the driver switched off his mobile phone and has been untraceable since. Police have confirmed that he is from another state. "We are using technical data to track down the accused," a police official said.

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