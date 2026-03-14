Qatar Ensures Uninterrupted Access To Medicines

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Hamad Medical Corporation has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring uninterrupted access to medicines for patients across Qatar, backed by a sustainable strategic stockpile aimed at meeting healthcare needs at all times.

Executive Director of Pharmacy at HMC Dr Ameena Jesaimani said the corporation remains keen to guarantee that all patients in the country can obtain their medicines in a secure, smooth and efficient manner. She stressed that HMC pharmacies continue to operate with a strong strategic reserve in place to ensure patient requirements are consistently met.

Dr Jesaimani said patient convenience remains a central part of HMC's approach, noting that medicines continue to be delivered to homes through a service run in co-operation with Qatar Post. Patients can access the service through the Lbaih mobile application or by calling the National Healthcare Helpline 16000, selecting pharmaceutical services, where a professional team prepares prescriptions and ensures their safe delivery to homes.

The reassurance comes as Qatar's healthcare sector continues to strengthen service continuity and patient support through a broad range of measures introduced in recent weeks. Health authorities have maintained normal operations across facilities while also expanding remote access to care, helping patients receive medical guidance, consultations and follow-up services without unnecessary travel.

Urgent care services have remained available around the clock at a number of health centres for patients with non-life-threatening conditions, while telephone and video consultations have continued to offer added convenience, particularly for families, the elderly and those managing chronic illnesses.

Nurse-led support services have also helped direct patients to the most appropriate level of care, ensuring timely medical attention and easing pressure on emergency departments.

Prescription access has been further supported through digital channels, making it easier for patients to request refills, manage appointments and obtain key health services remotely. These steps reflect a wider emphasis on combining direct care with technology-driven solutions to improve access, efficiency and patient comfort.

At the same time, Qatar has continued to reinforce the resilience of its wider healthcare supply system. Efforts to protect the steady flow of medicines and medical supplies have been supported by strong logistics planning, co-ordination across institutions and the availability of alternative transport arrangements when needed. This has helped ensure that essential healthcare goods continue to reach hospitals, clinics and patients without disruption.

The country has also pressed ahead with longer-term health priorities, including preventive care, regulatory improvements and community health initiatives. Public institutions and partner entities have continued to invest in programmes that support quality treatment, early intervention and safer, more accessible services for the population.

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