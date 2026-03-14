TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Slams BJP For 'Dastardly' Attack On Shashi Panja

Abhishek Banerjee Condemns 'Dastardly' Attack

Trinamool Congress (TMC) National General Secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday strongly condemned the alleged attack on West Bengal Minister Shashi Panja in Kolkata's Girish Park area, accusing Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) workers of orchestrating the assault. In a post on X, Banerjee called the incident "dastardly" and an attempt to spread fear and intimidation in the state.

"I condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the dastardly, cowardly and utterly reprehensible attack on our Minister Shashi Panja. Her home was vandalised and ransacked. Our party workers and supporters were mercilessly beaten. And she herself was physically assaulted, with stones and bricks hurled at her, leaving her injured. A serving Cabinet Minister was attacked in broad daylight by BJP goons emboldened by their Prime Minister's presence in the city. This is not an attack on one woman. This is an attack on every woman of Bengal. Bengal has seen this before," he said.

Banerjee further linked the incident to past events, citing the 2019 vandalism of the Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar bust at a rally. "In 2019, from Amit Shah's rally, the bust of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar was vandalised and desecrated. This is BJP's culture. These BOHIRAGOTO BJP ZAMINDARS want to import their politics of PROVOCATION to Bengal. They want to destroy peace. They want to spread fear. This will neither be forgiven, nor be forgotten. Bengal will not tolerate BJP's SAFFRON GUNDAGARDI," he added on X.

Clash Erupts in Girish Park

Earlier today, a clash involving stone-pelting broke out between the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and TMC workers in the Girish Park area. The clash resulted in several members of both sides sustaining injuries on arms, legs, and heads.

Shashi Panja Alleges Attempted Murder

West Bengal Minister and TMC leader Shashi Panja alleged that BJP workers attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally attempted to murder her. "BJP workers who went to attend PM Modi's rally wanted to kill me today. My allegation is that this is pre-planned. I will file an FIR against them; they've tried to murder me. This is my allegation against them. They come for the Brigade rally, actually, this is a B-grade rally," she said.

Panja alleged that BJP workers attacked TMC supporters and pelted stones at her residence. Panja said, "I was attacked with a brick. BJP is not a goon; it is a murderer. You call them BJP workers; they are murderers. They saw the "Boycott BJP" banner, tore it down, assaulted Trinamool Congress supporters, and did stone-pelting."

Panja further condemned the BJP, stating that over 50 TMC workers have been injured during the clash. "More than 50 TMC workers are injured. I was pushed inside because a massive stone was hurled towards me. BJP people are goons. These people are murderers. Even the police personnel have sustained injuries. The manner in which this hooliganism unfolded in Kolkata today is unprecedented; such lawlessness simply does not occur in Bengal. These people are murderers," she said.

West Bengal is scheduled to hold elections for its 294-member Legislative Assembly later this year. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)