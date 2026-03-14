Naftogaz Briefs Foreign Diplomats On Impact Of Russian Attacks On Druzhba Pipeline

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by Naftogaz CEO Sergii Koretskyi.

“We presented comprehensive materials on the nature of the attack and its consequences, including photo and video footage from the scene. We also informed diplomats in detail about the challenges our colleagues are facing,” Koretskyi wrote.

He noted that restoring oil transportation infrastructure is a complex technological process that requires time, specialized equipment, and work under the constant threat of renewed Russian strikes. Since the beginning of this year alone, Russia has carried out more than 30 attacks, while over 400 strikes on Naftogaz facilities have been recorded since the start of the full-scale war.

“The Naftogaz Group, together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, continues to inform international partners about the consequences of Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and the progress of restoration work,” Koretskyi added.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was unaware of the purpose of a group of Hungarian representatives who had arrived in Ukraine for what was reportedly negotiations on restoring operations of the Druzhba pipeline.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry stated that since the group had no official status or scheduled meetings in Ukraine, it would be incorrect to refer to them as a“delegation.”

On March 11, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó accused Zelensky of lying in a Facebook post, commenting on the Ukrainian President's remarks that he did not know what the Hungarian delegation was doing in Ukraine.

European Commission seeks mission to inspectpipeline condition

After receiving a note from the Hungarian embassy regarding the planned visit of Hungarian representatives on March 11, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said the proposed dates were unacceptable and suggested coordinating new ones, diplomatic sources told Ukrinform.

Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán sent an open letter to Zelensky urging him to immediately reopen the Druzhba pipeline.

Meanwhile, António Costa and Zelensky agreed that Ukraine would assess how much time would be required to repair the section of the Druzhba pipeline damaged by Russian attacks.