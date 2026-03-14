403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Somali Forces Capture al-Shabaab Hideout in Southern Region
(MENAFN) The Somali army has seized control of a site in southern Somalia previously used as a hideout by the al-Shabaab militant group, the Defense Ministry announced Wednesday.
Forces are working to secure the Hawaadley area in Middle Shabelle as part of Operation Badr, a broader military offensive aimed at dismantling terrorist “safe havens.” The ministry reported that the operation has destroyed several al-Shabaab positions and storage facilities, while efforts continue to pursue remaining fighters and clear captured areas.
Officials emphasized that counterterrorism activities “will continue to intensify.” Operation Rolling Thunder, launched on March 1, is conducted under the larger Operation Badr framework and receives support from international partners, including Ugandan troops deployed with the African Union mission in Somalia (AUSSOM).
Al-Shabaab has waged an insurgency against the Somali government for over 16 years, frequently targeting civilians, officials, and security forces. Since July of last year, the Somali army, alongside AUSSOM and other international allies, has increased military operations against the group. The UN Security Council renewed AUSSOM’s mandate in December, extending its authorization through December 31 under a resolution supported by the United Kingdom.
Forces are working to secure the Hawaadley area in Middle Shabelle as part of Operation Badr, a broader military offensive aimed at dismantling terrorist “safe havens.” The ministry reported that the operation has destroyed several al-Shabaab positions and storage facilities, while efforts continue to pursue remaining fighters and clear captured areas.
Officials emphasized that counterterrorism activities “will continue to intensify.” Operation Rolling Thunder, launched on March 1, is conducted under the larger Operation Badr framework and receives support from international partners, including Ugandan troops deployed with the African Union mission in Somalia (AUSSOM).
Al-Shabaab has waged an insurgency against the Somali government for over 16 years, frequently targeting civilians, officials, and security forces. Since July of last year, the Somali army, alongside AUSSOM and other international allies, has increased military operations against the group. The UN Security Council renewed AUSSOM’s mandate in December, extending its authorization through December 31 under a resolution supported by the United Kingdom.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment