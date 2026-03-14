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Russia, India Explore SCO, BRICS Roles in Lessening Mideast Tensions
(MENAFN) Russia and India have discussed how the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the BRICS economic bloc could help reduce tensions between the US, Israel, and Iran. The Russian Foreign Ministry reported that Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, emphasizing the need for a rapid normalization of the situation.
“They emphasized their support for the contribution of the SCO and BRICS to efforts to de-escalate the situation and create conditions for achieving a sustainable settlement based on a balance of the legitimate interests of all parties,” the ministry said.
The conversation comes after large-scale US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, which have resulted in over 1,300 deaths, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Iran has retaliated with drone and missile attacks targeting Israel and Gulf states hosting US military assets.
“They emphasized their support for the contribution of the SCO and BRICS to efforts to de-escalate the situation and create conditions for achieving a sustainable settlement based on a balance of the legitimate interests of all parties,” the ministry said.
The conversation comes after large-scale US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, which have resulted in over 1,300 deaths, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Iran has retaliated with drone and missile attacks targeting Israel and Gulf states hosting US military assets.
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